DC Future State teased for 2021, part of Generations event

Look forward to something called 'Future State' from DC in January and February of 2021. The publisher has posted a teaser for the project on social media.

This week's Detective Comics #1027 included the teaser for the title, at the end of the 'Generations: Fractured' short story - saying 'Continued in Generations: Future State #1.'

In the story, Kamandi travels to Gotham City of 1939 to recruit the original Batman for a mission on behalf of Booster Gold, now obviously establishing that the earliest incarnations of DC heroes exist in distinct timelines.

This would apparently be the third part in the revised Generations line-up, following the aforementioned 'Fractured' and December's Generations: Shattered #1.

"A threat of cosmic proportion to DC's newest (and oldest) universe compels one of the most unusual groups of heroes ever assembled to take on the most mysterious foe they have ever encountered," reads DC's description for Shattered. "Join the original Batman, Kamandi, Starfire, Sinestro, Booster Gold, Dr. Light, Steel, and Sinestro in their quest to save the universe before time runs out!"

DC's original plans for Generations was a May one-shot titled Generation Zero: Gods Among Us, followed by Generation One: Age of Mysteries, Generation Two: Age of the Metahuman, Generation Three: Age of Crisis, Generation Four: Age of Rebirth, and finally Generation Five: Age of Tomorrow.

Going strictly by names, this 'Future State' could be a re-calibrated version of 'Age of Tomorrow' although that's speculation. And as DC publisher/chief creative officer Jim Lee stressed during the second DC FanDome, this isn't '5G'.

