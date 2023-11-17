Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and all of DC's February 2024 solicitations revealed

DC is dropping a big comic shaped Valentine in our laps with the release of the publisher's full February 2024 solicitations, full of releases that DC is hoping you'll fall in love with.

Among the many DC releases planned for February 2024, one of the biggest standouts is the three part "Joker: Year One" story that will unfold in Batman #142-144. There have been some strange developments with the Joker lately, with multiple versions of the villain running around Gotham City. Perhaps the Clown Prince of Crime's Year One treatment, which will venture into the first year of Joker's villainous career.

DC is observing Black History Month with a set of variant covers which honor many of the publisher's most beloved Black heroes. The covers, by artist Nikolas Draper-Ivey, will feature characters such as Cyborg, Batwing, Natasha Irons, Mister Terrific, and more.

Meanwhile, February will also bring the launch of Suicide Squad: Kill Arkham Asylum , a prequel comic that will set the stage for the much anticipated upcoming video game Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. As implied by the title, the action will primarily be confined to Arkham Asylum as the scheming Amanda Waller assembles a new Task Force X.

But that's just scratching the surface of another packed month of releases. Read on for a closer look at some of the biggest highlights from DC's February 2024 solicitations followed by all of the comics and trades. If you still want more, you can also check out all of Marvel and DC's recent listings here on our solicitations tab .

Upcoming DC February 2024: Spotlight

BATMAN #142

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, STEFANO NESI, and ANDREA SORRENTINO

Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI and STEFANO NESI

Variant cover by DAVID FINCH

Variant cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

1:25 variant cover by GREG TOCCHINI

1:50 variant cover by STEVAN SUBIC

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/6/24

The tragic “death” of the leader of the Red Hood Gang in a vat of chemicals has become the subject of myth…but what is the heartbreaking and gruesome tale of the monster who walked away from that violent birth? And how does it affect Batman’s distant future? “The Joker Year One” begins here!

BATMAN #143

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, STEFANO NESI, and ANDREA SORRENTINO

Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI and STEFANO NESI

Variant cover by YASMINE PUTRI

Variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

1:25 variant cover by ALAN QUAH

1:50 variant cover by STEVAN SUBIC

Sweater Weather variant cover by KEVIN WADA

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/13/24

The terrifying tale of “The Joker Year One” continues as a mysterious figure from Batman’s past has come into Joker's orbit, changing the Clown Prince of Crime forever! And what secrets does the re-formed Red Hood Gang have for Batman’s future?

BATMAN #144

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, STEFANO NESI, and ANDREA SORRENTINO

Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI and STEFANO NESI

Variant cover by YASMINE PUTRI

Variant cover by RAHZZAH

1:25 variant cover by MATTEO SCALERA

1:50 variant cover by ALAN QUAH

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/20/24

The climactic, chilling conclusion to “The Joker Year One” that will have massive repercussions for the future! The Red Hood Gang is on a rampage and the only man who can stop them…is The Joker! And can Batman stop a devastating new virus in a future where The Joker looms over him?

SUICIDE SQUAD: KILL ARKHAM ASYLUM #1

Written by JOHN LAYMAN

Art by JESUS HERVAS

Cover by DAN PANOSIAN

Variant cover by ARIEL OLIVETTI

Variant cover by STEVE BEACH

1:25 variant cover by KYLE HOTZ

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 5 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/6/24

Before the Suicide Squad sets their sights on the corrupted Justice League in the upcoming videogame Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, join us for this thrilling prequel and witness them kill Arkham Asylum! Amanda Waller has taken control of the recently rebuilt Arkham, and her brutal tactics and merciless methods have led to the most secure asylum Gotham has ever known. But when the cell doors open, and the inmates are left in a freefor-all deathmatch, Waller’s true intentions reveal themselves: identify the strongest, smartest, and most brutal to serve her on Task Force X.

Each print issue includes a redeemable code for a bonus digital token in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League inspired by the comic. Get the new Mr. Zsasz digital doll with issue #1. Paying subscribers with a DC UNIVERSE INFINITE Annual or Ultra subscription (U.S. only) who read the digital issues of Suicide Squad: Kill Arkham Asylum will also receive these bonus digital codes.*

*Terms Apply. See dc.com/suicide-squad-faq for details. DC UNIVERSE INFINITE is not intended for children.

SINISTER SONS #1

Written by PETER J. TOMASI

Art by DAVID LAFUENTE

Cover by BRAD WALKER and ANDREW HENNESSY

Variant covers by DAN MORA and JAMAL CAMPBELL

1:25 variant cover by V. KEN MARION and DANNY MIKI

1:50 variant cover by RAMON PEREZ

Special acetate variant by PETE WOODS ($5.99 US)

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/13/24

They’re bad to the bone, ready to brawl, and the sons of two of the deadliest villains in the galaxy: they’re the Sinister Sons and the DC Universe will never be the same! When the son of General Zod was cast off of his adopted homeworld of New Kandor, Lor-Zod runs afoul of a kid on a mission: Sinson is out to prove he’s got what it takes to live up to the family name of Sinestro! But all is not as it seems, and the sons’ journeys will take them into the heart of darkness in this sensational first issue! Superstar Super Sons scribe Peter J. Tomasi returns to the world of DC youth once again—joined by fan-favorite artist David Lafuente—to craft one of the most dynamic debuts of a duo in DCU history!

DC February 2024 Comic Books

JUSTICE LEAGUE VS. GODZILLA VS. KONG #5

Written by BRIAN BUCCELLATO

Art by CHRISTIAN DUCE and TOM DERENICK

Cover by DREW JOHNSON

Variant cover by JOCK

Variant cover by MICHAEL CHO

1:25 variant cover by PUPPETEER LEE

1:50 variant cover by E.M. GIST

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 5 of 7 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/20/24

The cataclysmic crossover between the DCU and Legendary’s Monsterverse continues!

The Justice League have regrouped after their initial losses and discover nefarious plans by the Legion of Doom AND the League of Assassins are underway to use the Monsters for their evil purposes. As Lois Lane uncovers truths about the monster's identities, the League also learns of a beacon that’s drawing all the creatures to one location…the final battle to save Earth is about to begin!

BATMAN: OFF-WORLD #4

Written by JASON AARON

Art and cover by DOUG MAHNKE

Variant cover by LEIRIX

1:25 variant cover by ALAN QUAH

1:50 variant cover by DOUG MAHNKE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/20/24

In a faraway, war-torn galaxy, Batman sets his sights on the villainous Blakksun Mining Company. But standing in his way is the most ruthless bounty hunter in the universe, a man known only as the Thanagarian.

BATMAN AND ROBIN #6

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by NIKOLA ČIŽMEŠIJA

Cover by SIMONE DI MEO

Variant cover by YASMINE PUTRI

Variant cover by KAEL NGU

1:25 variant cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

1:50 variant cover by NIKOLA ČIŽMEŠIJA

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/13/24

The dynamic duo has proven they can work as Batman and Robin countless times, but now they must work together as Bruce and Damian to stop a deadly killer…on a soccer field?! The mystery of who is Shush and what they are doing in Gotham continues to grow, but Damian is confronted with a blast from his past that wants him to leave his father and Gotham!

BATMAN: THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD #10

Written by KARL KERSCHL, TORUNN GRONBEKK, DELILAH S. DAWSON, DAN WATTERS

Art by KARL KERSCHL, FERNANDO PASARIN, and RICARDO LOPEZ ORTIZ

Cover by SIMONE DI MEO

Variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

Variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

1:25 variant cover by KELLEY JONES

$7.99 US | 64 pages | Prestige | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 2/27/24

Gotham Academy is back in session in the first part of Karl Kerschl’s thrilling three-part Batman adventure, guest-starring Maps Mizoguchi and Tristan Grey! Kirk Langstrom, formerly Man-Bat, now clean of his serum for years, is teaching at Gotham Academy. But Man-Bat is menacing the city. Has Dr. Langstrom fallen off the wagon, or is there a deeper, far more sinister, plan afoot?

Plus, get ready for a conspiracy only Lois Lane could solve, a tale of rip-roaring adventure starring Artemis, and a Batman Black & White tale from Dan Watters and Ricardo López Ortiz!

DETECTIVE COMICS #1082

Written by RAM V

Art by RICCARDO FEDERICI and STEFANO RAFFAELE

Cover by EVAN CAGLE

Backup written by DAN WATTERS

Backup art by CHRISTOPHER MITTEN

Variant cover by RICCARDO FEDERICI

Variant cover by FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

1:25 variant cover by SEBASTIAN FIUMARA

1:50 variant cover by EVAN CAGLE

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/27/24

“Elegy of Sand” continues, and Batman’s hallucinatory trek across a desert between worlds becomes ever more dangerous as he finds himself face-to-face against…well, you’ll just have to wait and find out. Meanwhile, in Gotham, a strange Utopia is blooming as the Orghams continue to hypnotize the public into believing that Batman never existed. And as this knight-less city thrives, one must ask…did Gotham ever need Batman in the first place?

NIGHTWING #111

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by SAMI BASRI

Backup written by MICHAEL W. CONRAD

Backup art by FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

Cover by BRUNO REDONDO

Variant cover by DAN MORA

Variant cover by SERG ACUNA

1:25 variant cover by STEPHANIE PEPPER

Sweater Weather variant cover by NICK ROBLES

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/20/24

Something’s very wrong with Nightwing and it’s starting to catch up to him. Can the world’s greatest detective help him figure out what’s going on before it’s too late?

Plus: The Plague has left 14th Century Europe in chaos, as a young man known only as the Son of Gray hunts the man who killed his father. A story of revenge, told in two parts.

BIRDS OF PREY #6

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Art and cover by LEONARDO FERNANDEZ

Variant cover by CHRIS BACHALO

Variant cover by EJIKURE

1:25 variant cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

1:50 variant cover by W. SCOTT FORBES

Sweater Weather variant cover by PABLO VILLALOBOS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/6/24

It’s all-out war on Themyscira as the team faces off against the mythical Megaera…can the Birds overcome this ancient evil?! Or will one of them have to pay the ultimate price…?

OUTSIDERS #4

Written by JACKSON LANZING and COLLIN KELLY

Art by ROBERT CAREY

Cover by ROGER CRUZ

Variant cover by KELLEY JONES

1:25 variant cover by OTTO SCHMIDT

Black History Month variant cover by NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/13/24

“[TITLE REDACTED]”

Luke Fox assembled the Outsiders to brave the unknown. To discover the forgotten, to bring the hidden to light, and to use the truth underneath them all to find a better way forward. Little does he know the Drummer has a plan of her own—and she’s one step closer to bringing it to fruition! Something happened at the turn of the millennium that shook the universe, and in this pivotal chapter, the Outsiders head into the strange shadows of London's underground to discover just what—or who—is at the center of this new crisis!

CATWOMAN #62

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Variant cover by MARCIO TAKARA

Variant cover by INHYUK LEE

1:25 variant cover by LEIRIX

1:50 variant cover by JORGE FORNES

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/20/24

NINE LIVES PART FOUR

Catwoman has completed three of her “impossible” heists, but her nine lives are running out faster than she thought! Little does she know, someone with a particular use for disposable lives has been paying attention to her new mission—and that someone is none other than AMANDA WALLER! Welcome to the Suicide Squad, Selina Kyle—hope you survive the experience!

THE PENGUIN #7

Written by TOM KING

Art by STEVAN SUBIC

Cover by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

Variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/27/24

In the shocking second chapter of the story of Batman and the Penguin’s first meeting, a dramatic change in their relationship has emerged…is Cobblepot ready to go toe-to-toe with the Dark Knight? Or is he already two moves ahead?

HARLEY QUINN #37

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art and cover by SWEENEY BOO AND FRIENDS!

Backup written and drawn by ERICA HENDERSON

Variant cover by JORGE FORNES

1:25 variant cover by DaNi

1:50 variant cover by SEBASTIAN FIUMARA

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/27/24

Honka honka! That nogoodnik Brother Eye has soured my reputation across the whole dang multiverse and it’s gonna take me, myself, and I to put things right. Join me, Tini, Sweeney, and a panoply of clown girl artist extraordinaires as we go across the clowniverse! If you don’t buy this comic then my lawyer P.P. Thompson is gonna sue you!!!!

Plus: In 1999 two teenagers went into the woods with a video camera and my twin sister Erica Henderson came out of the woods with a comic book about me that’s got real four-quadrant appeal (I wanted ta make a pun usin’ a word for butts instead of appeal but the lady who’s forcing me to write these told me not to).

POISON IVY #19

Written by G. WILLOW WILSON

Art by MARCIO TAKARA

Cover by JESSICA FONG

Variant cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Variant cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

1:25 variant cover by JEREMY WILSON

1:50 variant cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Fruit of Knowledge Foil variant cover by JESSICA FONG ($6.99 US)

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/6/24

A story decades in the making! Long has her tale been told by others, but witness for the first time—in intimate detail—the one true secret origin of Poison Ivy, as revealed by the viridescent villainess herself. The GLAAD Media Award-winning team of writer G. Willow Wilson and artist Marcio Takara reunites to tell this heartbreaking and historic origin story as only they can.

WESLEY DODDS: THE SANDMAN #5

Written by ROBERT VENDITTI

Art and cover by RILEY ROSSMO

Variant cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

Variant cover by CARSON THORN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/13/24

It’s Wesley Dodds vs. the U.S. Army as the Sandman infiltrates a military base in search of his missing journal. Can he get in and out before anyone sees him, or will the full force of the military come down on Wesley?

JAY GARRICK: THE FLASH #5

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Art by DIEGO OLORTEGUI

Cover by JORGE CORONA

Variant cover by FRANCIS MANAPUL

Variant cover by AFU CHAN

Black History Month variant cover by NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/20/24

Doctor Elemental’s plan is revealed as Jay and Judy race to save Joan from being captured. But this plot has been in the making for decades…Can the Flash and the Boom get one step ahead, or is this a final race for the Garricks?!

ALAN SCOTT: THE GREEN LANTERN #5

Written by TIM SHERIDAN

Art by CIAN TORMEY

Cover by DAVID TALASKI

Variant cover by BRANDON PETERSON

Variant cover by JAY HERO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/27/24

Alan Scott and the Red Lantern come to blows! But what’s going to happen when these two ancient forces battle it out, and what will it mean for the Green Lantern?!

RED HOOD: THE HILL #0

Written by SHAWN MARTINBROUGH

Art by TONY AKINS and MORITAT

Cover by SANFORD GREENE

$3.99 US | 48 pages

ON SALE 2/6/24

Before you embark on Red Hood’s newest adventure in the Hill, experience the story that introduced Jason to his new home! As The Joker War ravages Gotham, a new vigilante group has formed to protect their turf, and Red Hood finds himself caught in the crossfire! This thrilling tale collects Red Hood: Outlaw #51 and #52, and is essential reading to get you ready for all hell to come to the Hill in Red Hood: The Hill!

RED HOOD: THE HILL #1

Written by SHAWN MARTINBROUGH

Art by SANFORD GREENE

Cover by SANFORD GREENE

Variant cover by TIRSO CONS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/13/24

Welcome to the Hill—formerly one of Gotham’s most dangerous suburbs—a place that required its residents to band together to keep themselves safe when the police, and sometimes even Batman, wouldn’t. Now, as the Hill finds itself gentrifying, old habits die hard as the vigilante known only as Strike works with her team to keep the town safe—but she’s not alone. Jason Todd, one of the Hill’s newest residents, is more than happy to don the visage of Red Hood to help Strike keep his new home safe. But a new villain is emerging from the shadows. Will Red Hood, Strike and the Hill’s small militia of vigilantes be able to keep their home safe? Check out Red Hood’s return to find out!

ACTION COMICS #1062

Written by JASON AARON

Art and cover by JOHN TIMMS

Variant covers by JORGE JIMENEZ and RICCARDO FEDERICI

1:25 variant cover by BABS TARR

1:50 variant cover by PAOLO RIVERA

Black History Month variant cover by NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/13/24

The shocking second chapter of the Worst Bizarro Story Ever! Jason Aaron’s first time writing Superman sees the Man of Steel trapped in a world gone mad, a Metropolis transformed into the City of Bizarro! While Superman struggles to save the lives of people who despise him, he’s also battling the most powerful Bizarro of all…the one inside his own mind!

SUPERMAN #11

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by DAVID BALDEON

Cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

Variant covers by LEE BERMEJO and WARREN LOUW

1:25 variant cover by PABLO “LOBOS” VILLALOBOS

1:50 variant cover by CHUMA HILL

Sweater Weather variant cover by ARIEL DIAZ

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/20/24

The Lex Luthor revenge squad attacks! Superman is back from his blast to the past but finds that Mr. Graft and Dr. Pharm have gathered some of Lex Luthor’s greatest enemies with a mission to wipe out Lex and everything he loves from Metropolis. Superman will fight to save Lex’s life but when he learns the truth about Lex’s past…will he want to?

KNEEL BEFORE ZOD #2

Written by JOE CASEY

Art by DAN McDAID

Cover by JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

Variant cover by LUCIO PARRILLO

1:25 variant cover by FRANCESCO TOMASELLI

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/6/24

The cosmic tragedy of the House of Zod continues, as New Kandor’s first nuclear family truly goes nuclear! With his newly christened homeworld a prime target for alien invasion, General Zod is forced to mine the darkest depths of his own soul in order to defend it. It’s madness and mayhem on a galactic scale brought to you by the star-crossed team of Casey and McDaid!

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD’S FINEST #24

Written by MARK WAID

Art and cover by DAN MORA

Variant cover by DAVE WILKINS

1:25 variant cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

1:50 variant cover by SWEENEY BOO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/20/24

“Return to Kingdom Come” concludes! With no way back to their own Earth, will Superman and Batman have to witness the tragic events that led to cataclysm—or are they fated to take the place of their doppelgangers?

POWER GIRL #6

Written by LEAH WILLIAMS

Art by MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

Cover by AMY REEDER

Variant covers by BRAD WALKER and JEN BARTEL

1:25 variant cover by DAN PANOSIAN

Foil variant cover by CARLA COHEN ($6.99 US)

Sweater Weather variant cover by LAURA BRAGA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/27/24

The citizens of Metropolis are missing! Looking for an escape, many have fallen victim to Avalon, a new street drug that transports you to a simpler era…the Medieval Times! And turns out that it’s not just a trip you take in your mind, people are being physically transported to this magical plane too! Looks like a job for Power Girl and her new bff, Supergirl?!

FIRE & ICE: WELCOME TO SMALLVILLE #6

Written by JOANNE STARER

Art by NATACHA BUSTOS

Cover by TERRY DODSON

Variant covers by KHARY RANDOLPH and MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

Sweater Weather variant cover by LEIRIX

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/6/24

It’s all-out chaos in this action-packed finale, and the hits are coming from all sides! Fire and Ice’s pasts have come back to bite them (literally!) and the fate of Smallville itself hangs in the balance! Will the power of their friendship and superheroic prowess be enough to rally locals and villains alike in an effort to save the Superman’s hometown? Or are there some messes that are simply too disastrous to ever clean up?

WONDER WOMAN #6

Written by TOM KING

Art by DANIEL SAMPERE and BELEN ORTEGA

Cover by DANIEL SAMPERE

Variant covers by JEFF SPOKES and JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

1:25 variant cover by KEVIN WADA

1:50 variant cover by DANIEL SAMPERE

Black History Month variant cover by NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/20/24

Wonder Woman against her greatest foes! After thwarting each threat that the Sovereign has thrown at her, he decides to bring in the biggest guns the DCU has to offer. Let the battle royale begin! Plus, the Super Sons' bedtime story goes wrong!

AMAZONS ATTACK #5

Written by JOSIE CAMPBELL

Art by VASCO GEORGIEV

Cover by CLAYTON HENRY

Variant covers by IRVIN RODRIGUEZ and VASCO GEORGIEV

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/27/24

Disturbing the peace! Queen Nubia and her sisters find themselves in the crosshairs of one of DC’s deadliest hired killers…Peacemaker! Elsewhere, Mary Marvel finds herself asking an unlikely ally for help in clearing the names of all Amazons. But can anyone be trusted in this game of lies?!

THE FLASH #6

Written by SI SPURRIER

Art and cover by MIKE DEODATO JR. and TRISH MULVIHILL

Variant covers by MIKE DEODATO JR., JAMES STOKOE and MATT TAYLOR

1:25 variant cover by WERTHER DELL’EDERA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/27/24

After the shocking ending of last issue, Wally West’s world has been completely upended—and as he quite literally is putting the pieces together, The Stillness’s attempts to reach out to a higher power are answered. Lace up your boots as the first arc of the critically-acclaimed new era for the Scarlet Speedster concludes!

SPEED FORCE #4

Written by JARRETT WILLIAMS

Art by DANIELE DI NICUOLO

Cover by EVAN “DOC” SHANER

Variant cover by LEIRIX

Black History Month variant cover by NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/13/24

Just as our young speedsters inch closer to uncovering the secret location behind the musical mayhem affecting Keystone and Central Cities, someone's taken control of Connor, and he's coming for Avery and Wallace. Also, someone's about to have a...sing-off? The breakaway hit continues!

TITANS #8

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by TAURIN CLARKE and TIRSO CONS

1:25 variant cover by RICARDO LOPEZ ORTIZ

Sweater Weather variant cover by DAN MORA

Black History Month variant cover by NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVY

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/20/24

The Titans are not the same heroes they were when Beast World began. Can this team hold the world together after everything they’ve been through? Can these friends unite against strengthening enemies hellbent on tearing them apart? Or will they crumble in the face of a new world order?

GREEN LANTERN #8

Written by JEREMY ADAMS and RON MARZ

Art by XERMANICO and DALE EAGLESHAM

Cover by STEVE BEACH

Variant covers by EVAN “DOC” SHANER and RAMON PEREZ

1:25 variant cover by AL BARRIONUEVO

Sweater Weather variant cover by TIAGO DA SILVA

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/13/24

After the revelations of what happened on Korugar, Hal discovers the United Planets are consolidating power in the universe by nefarious means, but before he can stop them, representatives of the United Planets Corps have arrived to arrest Hal for unlawful use of emotional spectrum energy in a quarantined zone!

GREEN LANTERN: WAR JOURNAL #6

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art and cover by MONTOS

Variant cover by RAHZZAH

1:25 variant cover by MIRKO COLAK

Black History Month variant cover by NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/20/24

The climactic conclusion of the first arc of Green Lantern: War Journal! John Stewart’s team has faced heavy losses, and he alone comes face-to-face with the Revenant Queen! His only hope to save Earth is to unlock his potential as the mythical “Guardian and the Builder,” but a shocking twist ending sets John on a quest of discovery across time and space…one that will reveal the hidden origins behind both the Green Lantern Corps and the Darkstars. One story ends, another begins in this can’t-miss issue!

GREEN ARROW #9

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by SEAN IZAAKSE

Variant cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

1:25 variant cover by TONY SHASTEEN

Black History Month variant cover by NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/27/24

BEAST WORLD FALL OUT! After months of searching, the Emerald Archer has found Amanda Waller at her new hideout. Oliver Queen has his sights set on taking her out and demands answers for why she messed with his family, but what does Ollie do when Amanda Waller offers him the deal of a lifetime?

SHAZAM! #8

Written by MARK WAID

Art by GORAN SUDŽUKA

Cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by PETE WOODS and CHRIS SAMNEE

1:25 variant cover by TIAGO DA SILVA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/6/24

The Captain’s side deal with Solomon is proving to be more curse than blessing! Will even his newfound levels of wisdom help him stop the alien dinosaur invaders called The Auditors from unleashing planetary chaos?

BLUE BEETLE #6

Written by JOSH TRUJILLO

Art and cover by ADRIAN GUTIERREZ

Spanish-language cover by ADRIAN GUTIERREZ

Variant cover by ACKY BRIGHT

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/6/24

Blue Beetle’s final showdown with the Blood Scarab begins! Only one scarab wielder will be left standing!

BATMAN ’89: ECHOES #3

Written by SAM HAMM

Art by JOE QUINONES

Cover by JOE QUINONES and PAOLO RIVERA

Variant cover by W. SCOTT FORBES

1:25 variant cover by HAYDEN SHERMAN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/27/24

Dr. Quinzel’s therapy sessions go a bit awry after some…unconventional methods affect a few patients. Meanwhile, Dr. Crane’s plans within Arkham Asylum march forward. But can Barbara Gordon and Alfred find Bruce Wayne before it’s too late?!

SUPERMAN ’78: THE METAL CURTAIN #4

Written by ROBERT VENDITTI

Art and cover by GAVIN GUIDRY

Variant cover by STEVE EPTING

1:25 variant cover by HAYDEN SHERMAN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/6/24

Metallo declares war against Superman on American soil! These two men of steel will duke it out in the nation’s capital, and only one can be declared the winner!

THE BAT-MAN: FIRST KNIGHT #1

Written by DAN JURGENS

Art by MIKE PERKINS

Cover by MIKE PERKINS

Pulp novel variant cover by MARC ASPINALL

Variant cover by RAMON PEREZ

1:25 variant cover by JACOB PHILLIPS

$6.99 | 48 pages | 1 of 3 | Prestige Plus | 8 1/2" x 10 7/8"

(all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 3/5/24

The year is 1939. The world, still reeling from the horrors of the First World War, is on the brink of tipping into an even more gruesome conflict, as fascism is on the march—and gathering strength in America’s darkest corners. Against this backdrop, a series of violent murders has begun in Gotham, and the recent emergence of the mysterious vigilante known as The Bat-Man has the power brokers of the city living in fear of institutional collapse. All of the evidence in the murder investigation defies logic: the perpetrators are all men who died in the electric chair. But when the Bat- Man comes face to face with one of these sickening anomalies, he barely escapes with his life—throwing into question his ability to survive in a world that is brutally evolving around him!

Legendary writer Dan Jurgens and superstar artist Mike Perkins return to the earliest days of the Dark Knight, retelling one of his most infamous cases through an acutely modern lens, depicting a world paralyzed by anxiety and a desperate populace crying out for release!

BATMAN: CITY OF MADNESS #3

Cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

Variant cover by BILL SIENKIEWICZ

1:25 variant cover by PATRIC REYNOLDS

$6.99 US | 48 pages | 3 of 3 | Prestige Plus | 8 1/2" x 10 7/8" | (all covers are

card stock)

ON SALE 2/13/24

The terrible origin of the Gotham Below—and of those responsible for protecting its maddening secrets—is revealed! Batman and Talon have fought their way through the underground city’s nightmarish villains to rescue Jevony, but has the Batman Below already twisted his mind past the point of saving?

JOHN CONSTANTINE, HELLBLAZER: DEAD IN AMERICA #2

Written by SI SPURRIER

Art by AARON CAMPBELL

Cover by AARON CAMPBELL

Variant cover by STEVAN SUBIC

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 8 | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 2/20/24

With the specter of mortality breathing down his neck, John heads to the Big Easy, where he enlists the skills of old friend Clarice Sackville to heal the fractured mind of Alec Holland, the Swamp Thing, and use that elemental power to kickstart his own dead heart. Perhaps she can do that—but it will require a drug-induced journey into distant realms that’ll shake John to his rotten core. And meanwhile, Nat and Noah learn the magical lengths Clarice is willing to go to in order to extend her own terrifyingly long life…

THE BATMAN & SCOOBY-DOO MYSTERIES #2

Written by J. TORRES

Art and cover by SCOTT JERALDS

$2.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 2/6/24

Come to Slaughter Swamp and get a selfie with Solomon Grundy! For the adventure tourism crowd, that’s a potent lure, and there’s a real estate developer who has big plans…and a lot of swamp to profit from! Will Batman and the gang from Mystery Inc. figure out what’s going on in time to save some Gothamites from a zombie disaster?

SCOOBY-DOO, WHERE ARE YOU? #126

Written by DEREK FRIDOLFS

Art by VALERIO CHIOLA

Cover by DEREK FRIDOLFS

$2.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 2/6/24

It’s a girls’ night out for Daphne and Velma, with Scooby tagging along, and they’re excited to attend a book club event for the release of Twice Bitten, the latest supernatural teen romance novel. But when the book’s dreamy star materializes off the page into reality looking to take a bite of some hearts, it’s up to the girls to solve this case before the event is ruined.

DC February 2024 - Solicited Collections

BATMAN: WHITE KNIGHT PRESENTS: GENERATION JOKER

Written by KATANA COLLINS, CLAY McCORMACK, and SEAN MURPHY

Art by MIRKA ANDOLFO

Cover by SEAN MURPHY

$24.99 US | 156 pages | Hardcover | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | ISBN: 978-1-77952-490-4

ON SALE 4/16/24

Spinning out of the runaway hit Batman: Beyond the White Knight comes an unforgettable coming-of-age super villain tale starring the children of Harley Quinn and The Joker! When the rebellious twins run away in a stolen Batmobile, only Joker Jack Napier’s quickly fading hologram has any hope of getting them home safely and keeping them out of the family business. But a life of crime isn’t the only temptation they are facing: the kids uncover a dark secret that could bring their dad back to life for good! With a wild array of Batman’s former enemies and allies on their tails, will the kids succeed in reviving the Dark Knight’s greatest foe? Find out as Jackie and Bryce take center stage in the White Knight Universe! Collects issues #1-6.

TALES OF THE TITANS

Written by DEAN HALE, SHANNON HALE, TINI HOWARD, STEVE ORLANDO, and ANDREW CONSTANT

Art by JAVIER RODRIGUEZ, ELEONORA CARLINI, KATH LOBO, BRANDT & STEIN, and more

Cover by CHRIS SAMNEE and MATHEUS LOPES

$16.99 US | 136 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-714-1

ON SALE 4/9/24

The Titans have stepped up to become the DCU’s premier superhero team, and all eyes are on them! Who are Starfire, Raven, Donna Troy, and Beast Boy? Where do they come from, and what do they stand for? All will be

revealed in this all-new series of spotlight tales in the spirit of the beloved 1980s classic Tales of the New Teen Titans!

When a spaceship bearing Tamaranean markings crash-lands on Earth, alien princess and warrior Starfire goes on a solo mission to uncover its origins! Raven comes to the aid of a woman in over her head with the Church of Blood, and she’ll have to face a terrible reminder of her mother’s tragic past…and an evil closer to her than you may think! Donna Troy has always seen the world through the lens of her camera, and when she hears rumors of an insidious new leader on the rise in Markovia, she’ll stop at nothing to use her powers and her photography to bring the truth to light! When a scientist with nothing to lose needs a battered and weakened Beast Boy’s powers for terrifying ends, Gar will have to face what truly makes him special…and save his own life in the process! This epic collection includes Tales of the Titans #1-4 and sets up the next big DCU epic—Titans: Beast World—do not miss it!

SPIRIT WORLD

Written by ALYSSA WONG

Art and cover by HAINING

$16.99 US | 176 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-301-3

ON SALE 4/2/24

Spirit World follows the adventures of Xanthe Zhou, a non-binary Chinese hero with the ability to travel between the land of the living and that of the Spirit World—the realm of the dead! Xanthe possesses the ability to burn items folded from ceremonial joss paper and turn them into real objects. They can make anything they can fold, but their weapon of choice? A magical broadsword—because who doesn’t love a big sword when you can choose to wield a big sword?!

With Batgirl inexplicably trapped in the Spirit World, Xanthe forms a reluctant alliance with DC’s bad boy of the mystic arts, John Constantine, to embark on a search and rescue mission! Who knows what other spirits they’ll find—from a surprisingly powerful granny sorceress to the hanfu and headphone-wearing skateboarder boy with a gaping hole in his chest! Can they complete their mission and find their way back to the land of the living before the dangerous and powerful Jade Court intervenes, or will Xanthe, Cassandra Cain, and Constantine become permanent residents of the land of the dead?

Spirit World comes to life in the hands of beloved comics and sci-fi author Alyssa Wong and rising star illustrator Haining! Get on board an unforgettable journey with one of comics’ most compelling new characters!

Collects Spirit World #1-6 as well as Xanthe’s stories from Lazarus Planet: Dark Fate #1 and DC Pride 2023!

CITY BOY

Written by GREG PAK

Art by MINKYU JUNG

Cover by MINKYU JUNG and SUNNY GHO

$16.99 US | 152 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-487-4

ON SALE 4/16/24

Meet a new Korean hero named…City Boy! Or at least, that’s the best translation of what the cities call him. City Boy, a.k.a. Cameron Kim, is just getting by, using the powers the cities have offered him to find the lost, the missing, the valuable. But when the cities speak, it can be overwhelming. Especially when powerful human forces aligned with one of the DC Universe’s greatest threats try to take control!

As Cameron’s powers get stronger, the cities start forming animal avatars from scraps in order to physically travel alongside him on his adventures. As he flees from Mokkarison’s influence, he meets the dragon of Metropolis, the rat of Gotham, and the bat of Blüdhaven (along with some more familiar faces from those cities). But his search for family and connection drives him to continue searching for the home he needs.

Don’t miss the debut of a brand-new hero with a never-before-seen connection to the DC Universe. City Boy is written by comics superstar Greg Pak and illustrated by Minkyu Jung, featuring Nightwing, Superman, and Swamp Thing!

Collects City Boy #1-6, plus Cameron’s earliest appearances in Lazarus Planet: Legends Reborn #1 and the WildStorm 30th Anniversary Special.

THE VIGIL

Written by RAM V

Art by LALIT SHARMA, DEVMALYA PRAMANIK, and SID KOTIAN

Cover by SUMIT KUMAR

$16.99 US | 152 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-343-3

ON SALE 4/9/24

UNCOVER THE DCU’S GREATEST CONSPIRACY! Who are the Vigil? Meet a mysterious new South Asian superteam operating in the shadows. Given powers they didn’t want, Arclight, Saya, Dodge, and Castle are determined to shut down metahuman research and weaponized illegal technology created for military applications at any cost. Along the way they’ll encounter strange individuals that could be allies or enemies—not a surprise for a group that exists to shut down state-sponsored superhumans—and clean up the mess before any hero or villain arrives, as if both the crime and the Vigil were never there.

Written by Ram V (the acclaimed writer of Detective Comics, Catwoman, The Many Deaths of Laila Starr) and powerfully illustrated by Lalit Kumar Sharma (Daredevil, Firefly) and Devmalya Pramanik (Paradiso, Vampire: The Masquerade – Winter’s Teeth)! Uncover a top-secret metahuman conspiracy in this enigmatic, reality-altering new adventure!

Collects The Vigil #1-6.

ABSOLUTE ALL-STAR SUPERMAN (2024 EDITION)

Written by GRANT MORRISON

Art and cover by FRANK QUITELY and JAMIE GRANT

$125.00 US | 328 pages | 8 1/8" x 12 1/4" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-608-3

ON SALE 7/30/24

From legendary comics storytellers Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely comes one of the greatest Superman stories ever imagined. Following a mission to the surface of the sun, the Man of Steel finds that his invulnerable body has been pushed beyond its limits. An inexorable countdown has begun, and death is the only possible outcome. Faced

with this knowledge, the Last Son of Krypton embarks on his final and greatest adventure: preparing his adopted home world for a future without Superman. Collects All-Star Superman #1-12.

JLAPE: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION

Written by LEN KAMINSKI, JOHN OSTRANDER, KEITH GIFFEN, and others

Art by POP MHAN, JASON ORFALAS, GRAHAM NOLAN, M.D. BRIGHT, and others

Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

$29.99 US | 352 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-722-6

ON SALE 3/26/24

Apes alive! When Solovar, leader of Gorilla City, is apparently assassinated by pro-human extremists, Gorilla City’s new government declares war on humanity. Part of their plot involves turning the JLA into human-hating gorillas to help carry out their bidding.

Now it’s up to Batman (the only member who wasn’t transformed, of course) and Martian Manhunter to find a cure for their banana-loving buddies and prevent all-out gorilla warfare from encompassing every civilization from

Atlantis to Themyscira. JLApe: The Complete Collection reprints the entire crossover from Legends of the DC Universe #19, JLA Annual #3, Batman Annual #23, Aquaman Annual #5, Wonder Woman Annual #8, The Flash Annual #12, Superman Annual #11, Green Lantern Annual #8, and Martian Manhunter Annual #2.

LOBO: BIG FRAGGIN’ COMPENDIUM ONE

Written by KEITH GIFFEN, ALAN GRANT, and others

Art by SIMON BISLEY, KEITH GIFFEN, VAL SEMEIKS, and others

Cover by SIMON BISLEY

$59.99 US | 1,256 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-578-9

ON SALE 4/2/24

Everyone’s favorite bastich gets his own series of fraggin’ compendiums that are just as big and bombastic as the Main Man himself! Collects Lobo (miniseries) #1-4, Lobo #0-9, Lobo Annual #1-2, Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1, Lobo’s Back #1-4, Lobo: Blazing Chain of Love #1, Lobo: Infanticide #1-4, Lobo: Portrait of a Victim #1,

Lobo: Unamerican Gladiators #1-4, Lobo Convention Special #1, Lobo: A Contract on Gawd #1-4, Lobo: In the Chair #1, Green Lantern Corps Quarterly #8, Superman: The Man of Steel #30, The Demon #11-15, The Omega Men #3, profile pages from Who’s Who #8, and the Lobocop #1 parody!

JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK: REBIRTH OMNIBUS

Written by JAMES TYNION IV and RAM V

Art by ALVARO MARTINEZ BUENO and others

Cover by ALVARO MARTINEZ BUENO

$150.00 US | 1,464 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-

77952-588-8

ON SALE 4/16/24

The last age of magic is upon us! Wonder Woman has gathered the DC Universe’s greatest and strangest to form a new Justice League Dark to protect the world at any cost. But is it too late?

Collecting Justice League Dark #1-29; Justice League Dark Annual #1; Justice League Dark 2021 Annual; Justice League Dark/Wonder Woman: The Witching Hour #1; Aquaman #66; Black Adam: Endless Winter Special #1; The Flash #767, #777-779; Justice League #58, #72-74; Justice League: Endless Winter #1-2; Superman: Endless Winter Special #1; Teen Titans: Endless Winter Special #1; Wonder Woman #56-57; Wonder Woman/Justice League Dark: The Witching Hour #1; and stories from Justice League #59-71, Future State: Justice League #1-2, and Secrets of Sinister House #1.

THE FLASH BY JOSHUA WILLIAMSON OMNIBUS VOL. 1

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, TOM KING, MICHAEL MORECI,

and ROBERT VENDITTI

Art by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO, HOWARD PORTER,

NEIL GOOGE, and others

Cover by KARL KERSCHL

$125.00 US | 1,008 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77952-698-4

ON SALE 4/9/24

Superstar writer Joshua Williamson, along with artists Carmine Di Giandomenico and Howard Porter, sends Barry Allen—a.k.a. the Flash—on some of the wildest adventures of the modern age in this series spinning out of the DC Rebirth event.

In a changed DC Universe, the Flash must face off against threats like he’s never encountered before. His legendary Rogues Gallery of villains—Captain Cold, Mirror Master, Weather Wizard, and Heat Wave—have new surprises in store for him, while enemies old and new threaten at every turn.

This first volume in a new omnibus series collects The Flash: Rebirth #1, The Flash #1-35, Batman #21-22, Hal Jordan and the Green Lantern Corps #32, Justice League #32-33, and a story from DC Holiday Special 2017 #1 and features an introduction from Williamson and dozens of pages of behind-the scenes development art.

BARKHAM ASYLUM

Written by YEHUDI MERCADO

Art and cover by YEHUDI MERCADO

$12.99 US | 160 pages | 5 1/2" x 8" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77950-500-2

ON SALE 5/7/24

Who’s a good boy? Jester is. Well, he wants to be. Maybe he is? He’s The Joker’s dog, so of course he’s funny, but his sense of humor is about to be put to the test. Because when the super-villains of Gotham get thrown into Arkham, their henchpets go to the maximum-security pound known as Barkham Asylum.

Being the Clown Prince of Crime’s dog doesn’t win Jester any friends behind bars, especially after he gets a tough-talking stray cat named Penny tossed into lockup with him. But they’ll have to work together to figure out what the evil Warden Shar Pei’s helper, Dr. Hugo Mange, is up to. And the only way to stop this terrifying team-up is to win the talent show and get visitation with their masters at Arkham on the hill. Because The Joker is sure to help!

What could go wrong with that plan? And where does Gotham’s premier playboy Bruce Wayne’s butler, Alfred, fit in?

100 BULLETS BOOK ONE (2024 EDITION)

Written by BRIAN AZZARELLO

Art and cover by EDUARDO RISSO

$39.99 US | 456 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-577-2

ON SALE 4/2/24

How far would you go for revenge? If you were given a chance at deadly retribution with a guarantee that the law could not touch you—in the form of a special briefcase containing an untraceable gun and 100 rounds of ammunition—would you take it? To the damaged and downtrodden, the offer is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to even their scores. But beyond the dilemma of whether to pull the trigger lies a deeper and even more troubling concern: just who is making these actions possible—and why? Collects 100 Bullets #1-19 and a short story from Vertigo: Winter’s Edge #3.

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD’S FINEST VOL. 1: THE DEVIL NEZHA

Written by MARK WAID

Art and cover by DAN MORA

$17.99 US | 160 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-470-6

ON SALE 3/26/24

In the not-too-distant past, Superman’s powers are supercharged from a devastating chemical attack by the villain Metallo…and the only ally that the ultra-powerful Man of Tomorrow can turn to in this turbulent hour is Gotham’s vengeful dynamic duo: Batman and Robin! A nearly fatal burst of power drives Bruce Wayne to his own extreme measures to help his friend…enlisting none other than the Doom Patrol for aid. Collects Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #1-5 and the critically acclaimed World’s Finest prelude story from Detective Comics #1050.

BATMAN: DETECTIVE COMICS VOL. 4: RIDDLE ME THIS

Written by MARIKO TAMAKI, NADIA SHAMMAS, and SINA GRACE

Art by IVAN REIS, DANNY MIKI, and DAVID LAPHAM

Cover by IVAN REIS, DANNY MIKI, and BRAD ANDERSON

$16.99 US | 112 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-486-7

ON SALE 4/9/24

The Riddler is back in Gotham City in a big way, becoming a media personality and using his newfound influence to wreak havoc on the Dark Knight. As Batman chases down clues to put an end to the Riddler’s machinations, the clock ticks away for the citizens of Gotham, whom Edward Nygma has placed in the line of fire…Then, in “Gotham Girl, Interrupted,” the super-powered Claire Clover returns to the city that helped ruin her life…to get psychiatric treatment at the new Arkham Tower. But when a murder mystery rocks Gotham Girl’s newfound semblance of normalcy, she finds someone unexpected at the heart of the crime…herself. Collects Detective Comics #1059-1061.

BIRDS OF PREY: PROGENY

Written by GAIL SIMONE

Art by PAULO SIQUEIRA, JAMES RAIZ, NICOLA SCOTT, and others

Cover by STEPHANE ROUX

$29.99 US | 304 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-576-5

ON SALE 3/26/24

Black Canary leaves the team! The Birds of Prey are shaken to the core as more teammates depart and new members join the roster. Who will be asked to join Oracle in her all-new Birds of Prey? Who will refuse, and who will fly the coop for good? And will the team survive long enough to save the day? Birds of Prey: Progeny collects Birds of Prey #92-103.

DC VS. VAMPIRES VOL. 2

Written by JAMES TYNION IV and MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art by OTTO SCHMIDT, FRANCESCO MORTARINO, and DANIELE DI NICUOLO

Cover by GUILLEM MARCH

$17.99 US | 160 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-029-6

ON SALE 4/9/24

Humanity lost the first battle…but the war against vampires has only just begun! The Earth is now cloaked in darkness as the victorious vampire empire has taken full control. Pockets of humanity can still be found, struggling to live, but hope fades with every darker day. The leaders of the last surviving resistance force—Green Arrow, Batgirl, and Supergirl—hatch a desperate plan to save the world…or die trying! Collects DC vs. Vampires #7-12.

DEATHSTROKE INC. VOL. 2: YEAR ONE

Written by ED BRISSON

Art by DEXTER SOY

Cover by MIKEL JANIN

$16.99 US | 160 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-472-0

ON SALE 3/26/24

If you thought you knew everything about Slade Wilson, you were dead wrong! His blood-drenched past and exploits are well chronicled, but how did Slade become the infamous assassin and mercenary known as Deathstroke? Mission number one leads down an unforeseen path—straight to the morgue. As it turns out, hunting down the last surviving doctor responsible for the experiment that gave him his powers gets complicated. Collects Deathstroke Inc. #10-15.

I AM BATMAN VOL. 2: WELCOME TO NEW YORK

Written by JOHN RIDLEY

Art by CHRISTIAN DUCE, KEN LASHLEY, and STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Cover by OLIVIER COIPEL and ALEX SINCLAIR

$16.99 US | 136 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-481-2

ON SALE 3/26/24

Jace Fox is moving from Gotham City to the Big Apple…but is New York City ready for Batman? Batman’s arrival in New York City went even more smoothly than Jace could have hoped. The mayor and law enforcement are trying to cooperate with their new Dark Knight in ways Gotham never did, and his family has settled quickly into a happy routine, not to mention that the love of his life also happens to live in the city! But there’s a rotten core to the Big Apple, and a mysterious new serial killer is going to exploit it… Collects I Am Batman #6-10.

NAOMI: SEASON TWO

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS and DAVID F. WALKER

Art and cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

$16.99 US | 144 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-482-9

ON SALE 3/26/24

Naomi returns to uncover the mysteries around herself and her powers. After joining the Justice League, our hero arrives home in Port Oswego to find her mentor Dee missing, and she’s determined to know what happened to him. But in her search for the Thanagarian warrior, Naomi unearths shocking truths that will forever change her life. Guest-starring Superman and the Justice League, plus the return of…Zumbado! Creators Brian Michael Bendis, David F. Walker, and Jamal Campbell reunite to continue the critically acclaimed and Eisner Award-nominated series to answer questions regarding Naomi, her legacy, and her place in the DC Universe pantheon. Collects Naomi: Season Two #1-6.

THE JOKER: THE MAN WHO STOPPED LAUGHING VOL. 2

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO, FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA, and more

Cover by LEE BERMEJO

$24.99 US | 220 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-492-8

ON SALE 4/23/24

The Joker’s wayward world tour continues in the second volume of his explosive solo series! He’s worn out his welcome in LA and plans to head back to Gotham to settle some unfinished business but discovers the City of Angels’ darkest secret: nobody gets out easily. Now he must choose—face the manhunt or the Manhunter, the masked vigilante also known as Kate Spencer! Back in Gotham, the Clown Prince of Crime gains an unlikely new alley—Solomon Grundy—while also making a deadly enemy: Killer Croc! All of this may be the least of The Joker’s problems if the Red Hood manages to get his revenge! Collects The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #7-12.

THE JURASSIC LEAGUE

Written by JUAN GEDEON and DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

Art by JUAN GEDEON, RAFA GARRES, and JON MIKEL

Cover by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON and MIKE SPICER

$16.99 US | 152 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-489-8

ON SALE 4/16/24

You know the story: an infant escapes the destruction of its home planet and is deposited on Earth to be raised by human parents. A goddess from a lost city defends truth. A Tyrannosaurus rex dons the visage of a bat to strike fear into evildoers’ hearts. This heroic trinity, alongside a league of other super-powered dinosaurs, join forces to save a prehistoric Earth from the sinister machinations of Darkyloseid. Wait…what? Okay, maybe you don’t know the story. Witness this brand-new—yet older-than-time—adventure and experience the Justice League as you’ve never seen them before! Collects The Jurassic League #1-6.

TIM DRAKE: ROBIN VOL. 2: A CASE OF CHAOS

Written by MEGHAN FITZMARTIN

Art by NIKOLA ČIŽMEŠIJA, SERG ACUNA, BELEN ORTEGA, and ALBERTO ALBURQUERQUE

Cover by DAN PANOSIAN

$19.99 US | 160 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-491-1

ON SALE 4/16/24

A new chapter of Robin’s story begins! Picking up after the explosive events in Volume 1, it’s date night for Tim and his boyfriend, Bernard, and the recent sense of calm in Gotham Marina is about to change! Batwoman shows up with a mystery only the world’s best Robin can solve—if they can team up and learn to work together, that is. They need to figure it out fast if they’re going to free themselves from the Chaos Monsters! Collects Tim Drake: Robin #7-10 and four short stories from the DC Pride: Tim Drake Special.