DC celebrates Milestone's 30th anniversary and Black History month in February

DC has announced more details about its plans to celebrate the 30th anniversary of its Milestone imprint in time for February's Black History Month 2023.

Those plans include January 31's DC Power: A Celebration, an anthology special featuring Black superheroes including Green Lantern (John Stewart), Cyborg, Vixen, Aqualad, Kid Flash, Batwing, and others, in stories by Black creators like writers Chuck Brown, Stephanie Williams, and Evan Narcisse and artists Valentine De Landro, Clayton Henry, and others.

DC Power cover (Image credit: DC)

The anthology also includes the first published DC stories by participants of the Milestone Initiative Talent Development Program including writers Dorado Quick, Morgan Hampton, and Jordan Clark.

January 31 also sees the publication of Milestone Compendium Two, a 1,300-plus-page softcover collection featuring stories that helped establish Milestone's Dakotaverse, including the 1994 Worlds Collide event, and DC and Dakotaverse crossover event.

Static: Shadows of Dakota cover (Image credit: DC)

In February comes the previously-announced launch of the six-issue Static: Shadows of Dakota, the five-issue Icon vs. Hardware, the Milestone 30th Anniversary Special, The DC Universe by Dwayne McDuffie, and Black History Month variant covers.

February 7 begins Static: Shadows of Dakota by the Static: Season One creative team of writer Vita Ayala and artist Nikolas Draper-Ivey (who also co-writes this time around) features supervillain Ebon in a featured role.

In February 14's Icon vs. Rocket: Season One #1 by the writing team of Reginald Hudlin and Leon Chills, with art by Milestone Media co-founder Denys Cowan, Hardware finds a time machine while searching for Icon's crashed spaceship, setting the characters on a "collision course ... with the future of the Milestone universe hanging in the balance."

The DC Universe by Dwayne McDuffie cover (Image credit: DC)

February 7's The DC Universe by Dwayne McDuffie is a 280-page volume collecting DC stories from the Milestone co-founder, including stories from Action Comics, The Demon, Impulse, JLA Showcase 80-Page Giant, Batman: Gotham Knights (2002), Sins of Youth: Kid Flash/Impulse, and Firestorm: The Nuclear Man.

February 21's The Milestone 30th Anniversary Special is a prestige-format anthology special featuring new stories from around the Dakotaverse a true game-changer in comic books.

A feature-length story by Evan Narcisse finds the current incarnation of their Milestone superheroes encountering their original 1990s versions thanks to the powers of a mysterious character known only as Rift.

The Milestone 30th Anniversary Special cover (Image credit: DC)

Writers Chuck Brown and Stephanie Williams contribute additional stories, along with Nikolas Draper-Ivey, who writes and illustrates a story in which Batman Beyond teams up with an adult version of Static, and also draws a variant cover featuring the two characters.

Other artists contributing to the special include Cowan (who provides the main cover, a homage to the iconic "Flash of Two Worlds" cover from 1961's The Flash #123) and Yasmín Flores Montañez, another participant in the Milestone Initiative Talent Development Program.

I Am Batman #18 variant cover (Image credit: DC)

Finally, there are DC Black History Month variant covers, including February 7's The Flash #792 (Wallace West/Kid Flash) by Mateus Manhanini, February 14's I Am Batman #18 by ChrisCross, February 21's Black Adam #8 (Malik White/Bolt) by Taurin Clarke, Lazarus Planet Omega #1 (Cyborg) by Edwin Galmon, and Wonder Woman #796 (Nubia) by Taj Tenfold, and February 28's Action Comics #1052 (John Henry Irons/Natasha Irons) by Khary Randolph.

Check out more covers and art from all the Milestone 30th Anniversary and Black History Month issues:

