Datamining suggests Elden Ring is getting a substantial PvP restructure

Elden Ring PvP looks like it will be getting an enhanced focus soon, as leakers and dataminers have found assets relating to competitive matches between players that could be coming in future DLC.

Noted FromSoftware leaker and modder Sekiro Dubi (opens in new tab) has been digging into the latest Elden Ring v1.07 patch for any hints towards future content, and hidden in the update are references to competitive gameplay. Most notable, several text banners were found for the phrases “Begin Match”, “You Win”, “Draw”, and “You Lose”.

Elden Ring v1.07 added 4 new parameters for 4 new Text Banners to be displayed on Screen. They match unused text from 1.0, as shown in the video. I believe they are related to Colosseums, suggesting Gauntlet form. 1.07 text just says "Enemy Defeated " pic.twitter.com/XodKxn6oukOctober 15, 2022 See more

This find suggests that competitive 1v1 matches will be added soon. While this could come as an update, it seems a substantial enough addition that this would be part of the long-speculated Elden Ring DLC .

Recently, the PvP portion of the game has been getting some love in the Lands Between. As part of the aforementioned v1.07 update, FromSoftware committed to PvP in Elden Ring by announcing it would be balancing weapons in PvP and PvE separately. This has long been an ask by the broader community who have wanted weapons that have dominated the PvP meta nerfed without destroying their usability when facing bosses in the broader world.

Hints of this competitive restructure have been around since Elden Ring’s launch, as a secret Colosseum was found back in March . However, it's remained unused, with speculation that it'll be for PvP. The clues are only getting stronger, pointing to a significantly expanded competitive option past just invading other player games.