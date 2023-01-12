Darth Vader stars in "brutal tales of terror" in Black, White, and Red limited series

Darth Vader is considered one of the best and most striking villains in all of fiction - though he ultimately also qualifies as something of an antihero thanks to his overall character arc.

And it's the protagonist side of the Dark Lord of the Sith that will come to the forefront in Darth Vader: Black, White, and Red, which brings Marvel's tradition of black and white mono-color anthology comics to the Star Wars Galaxy for a collection of "tales of terror set throughout the Dark Lord of the Sith's brutal history."

Each issue of Darth Vader: Black, White, and Red features a main story from writer Jason Aaron who launched Marvel's first modern volume of its Star Wars title in 2015, and longtime Marvel Star Wars artist Leonard Kirk which forms a four-part tale spanning all four issues of the limited series.

"I loved getting to let Darth Vader cut loose with all his power in such an epic way," says Aaron, referring to his classic Star Wars story 'Vader Down.'

"And I couldn't pass up the chance to revel in the dark side again and put Vader in an even more perilous situation... and then see how he carves his way out."

Then, the first issue will also include a story from writer/artist Peach Momoko, known for her continuing Demon Days saga which reimagines popular Marvel heroes and stories with a Japanese mythology twist.

And it will also include the Star Wars debut of writer Torunn Grønbekk who will work with an artist yet to be named. Likewise, Darth Vader: Black, White, and Red #1 will include more creators still to be announced along with more stories.

