Dark Souls 3 boss guide - how to defeat every top tier enemy

The Dark Souls series is known for many things, and one of them is an array terrifying, towering bosses. From magic-casting mages to ice-breathing beasts, you'll encounter a variety of big baddies across Dark Souls 3, and if you charge in unprepared then you're likely to get obliterated before you've even had chance to assess your surroundings. If you want to take down those pesky Dark Souls 3 bosses, you're going to need to know their weaknesses and a solid strategy for how to use them to your advantage.

That's where we come in, as your proverbial knights in shining armor. We've put in the time to study each Dark Souls 3 boss, learning their moves and, yes, dying more than a few times in the process, in order to bring you this complete strategy guide. Follow our instructions, and you'll be able to defeat the toughest of foes while hopefully keeping your humanity intact. To get started, choose the Dark Souls 3 boss you're having trouble with from the list below, and let us enlighten you in the ways of victory.

Table of Contents:

Iudex Gundyr

Vordt of the Boreal Valley

Curse-Rotted Greatwood (Optional)

Crystal Sage

Abyss Watchers

Deacons of the Deep

High Lord Wolnir

Old Demon King (Optional)

Pontiff Sulyvahn

Yhorm the Giant

Aldrich, Devourer of Gods

Dancer of the Boreal Valley

Oceiros, the Consumed King (Optional)

Champion Gundyr (Optional)

Dragonslayer Armour

Lothric, Younger Prince

Ancient Wyvern (Optional)

Nameless King (Optional)

Soul of Cinder