New HBO series will adapt another novel from Gone Girl and Sharp Objects author

A new Gillian Flynn adaptation is on the way to our screens: the author's novel Dark Places is being turned into a limited series for HBO, Variety reports.

Flynn will serve as co-creator, writer, and co-showrunner, while Brett Johnson, who previously worked on Mad Men and Disney Plus series Candy, will serve as co-showrunner, co-creator, and writer. Guerrin Gardner is also credited as co-creator and writer.

Dark Places, first published in 2009, was previously adapted into a movie in 2015. The book follows Libby (played by Charlize Theron in the film version), who was the sole survivor of a night of violence that killed her whole family – minus her older brother, who was convicted of the crime. Over two decades later, Libby is low on cash and accepts money from a group of true crime fanatics who want her to meet with her incarcerated brother. Thrown back into the investigation, Libby starts to question everything she thought she knew about her family's murder.

The cast of the 2015 movie also included Nicholas Hoult, Christina Hendricks, Corey Stoll, and Chloë Grace Moretz. No casting information for the new limited series has been announced yet.

HBO's 2018 series Sharp Objects, starring Amy Adams, was also based on a Flynn novel, as was David Fincher's 2014 movie Gone Girl. In Sharp Objects, Adams played Camille Preaker, a crime reporter forced to confront her demons when she's sent back to her hometown to cover the murder and disappearance of two young girls. Gone Girl, meanwhile, follows Amy Dunne (Rosamund Pike), a woman who fakes her own abduction and whose husband Nick (Ben Affleck) is the police's prime suspect in her disappearance.

