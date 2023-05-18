Daredevil gets a new creative team and a new #1 this September

After teasing out the end of writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Marco Checchetto's current Daredevil run, Marvel Comics has announced that writer Saladin Ahmed and artist Aaron Kuder will take over on a new volume of the title starting in September.

Zdarsky and Checchetto's Daredevil will come to a close with August's Daredevil #14, followed immediately by the launch of Ahemd and Kuder's new Daredevil #1 in September. Zdarsky and Checcetto's run has taken Matt Murdock across the world as the co-leader of an organization known as The Fist alongside his wife Elektra while they share the Daredevil mantle.

Following the upcoming climax of that story, Ahmed and Kuder will bring Matt Murdock back to Hell's Kitchen for a somewhat back-to-basics approach - but questions linger about what comes next for Elektra, The Fist, and other elements of Zdarsky and Checchetto's still ongoing run.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"I wanted to only take this job on if I felt like I had a new, unique take on Matt and on Hell's Kitchen. And so that's at the center of this… him and his world, but it's the Marvel Universe," Ahmed told the This Week in Marvel podcast while discussing his upcoming Daredevil title.

"What I've really enjoyed in talking with other editors, other offices, is finding ways through these first couple of arcs we have planned to keep this centered on Matt, keep this centered on his people, in his world, but to bring (in a very organic and surprising fun way) some familiar Marvel figures that I think are going to blow people's mind when they pop up on the page!" he continues.

The new Daredevil #1 goes on sale September 13 with a cover from John Romita Jr., seen here.

Check out the best Daredevil stories of all time.