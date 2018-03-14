Daily NewsRadar: Sexy Dumbledore, hats for horses, Jeff Goldblum, and Nazi death weapons

In Greece, Tuesdays are considered unlucky - but that can't be true, because look at all this fabulous news we found for you.

New trailer for Dumbledore: The Hottie Years, aka Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

The next Fantastic Beasts movie is out on November 16, and Warner Bros. has done its best to whet our magical whistles with a new trailer that makes Newt Scamander look like the next Jason Bourne.

Stardew Valley confirms hats for horses

Oh sure, Eric Barone - creator of Stardew Valley - wants you to know "Stardew Valley multiplayer is in QA and bugs are being fixed at a very good pace," but he's really burying the big news. Two words: Equine. Sombreros.

One of my favorite things in the new update... hats on your horses. They look very good on the horse. Looks pretty natural, actually pic.twitter.com/K3DtR1pb8eMarch 13, 2018

Jeff Goldblum makes Jurassic World Evolution a must play

Forget the dinosaurs - the true star of Jurassic Park, and the upcoming Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, will always be The Goldblum. Now he's confirmed he's starring in the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One game Jurassic World Evolution. Be still our beating Bambiraptors.

HBO refuses to break up with Game of Thrones

Francesca Orsi, HBO's senior vice president of drama, has told a conference audience the network is planning “three, four, five spinoffs” of the original series, and backing them with big money. “$50 million [per season] would never fly for what we are trying to do, we are going big."

Warning: May contain Nazis

Wolfenstein 2's latest DLC, The Deeds of Captain Wilkins, is out today and features a US army captain and a deadly weapon called the Sun Gun. It's a "Nazi death weapon built by Nazis, run by Nazis, and about to be covered in dead Nazis."

