Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox Series X version has performance and quality modes

Cyberpunk 2077 offers players on Xbox Series X the choice between performance and quality modes, and we've gotten our first look at the option thanks to an early copy of the game.

Reddit user DanXcel posted a series of screenshots from the game (as well as some picture proof of having received the physical version early). The option is located under the Video part of the menu, and it's explained with this in-game message: "Choose between performance and image quality. In performance mode, frame rate will be prioritized at the expense of image quality. In quality mode, frame rate will be capped at a lower value to prioritize image quality."

Get the best Xbox Series X deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best Xbox Series X deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from Gamesradar and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

According to DanXcel, the game starts in Performance mode by default, and that's the way they personally prefer to play Cyberpunk 2077: "The game runs at 60fps with occasional dips (again pre day 1 patch). Resolution takes a hit but overall image quality doesn't suffer enough to justify playing this game at 30fps in my opinion."

Players will likely have the same options when playing on PS5, but that's just the start of what CD Projekt Red plans to offer; a dedicated next-gen version is coming sometime in 2021, and it will be free for everyone who already owns the game.

In other Cyberpunk 2077 news, another early player found a certain cameo which will make many fans very happy . Not everybody's being quite so courteous about putting spoiler warnings on their discoveries, so make sure you take care with what Cyberpunk 2077 leaks you check out.