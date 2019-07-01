Cyberpunk 2077 is one of three projects in the Cyberpunk universe that CD Projekt RED is working on

Cyberpunk 2077 studio CD Projekt RED is actually working on three different Cyberpunk projects, according to the president of the company. Industry tipster Nibel has unearthed a report on a Polish business site that reveals that after Cyberpunk 2077 there'll be another game in the universe, and a separate multiplayer project.

The tweet is based on a story on the Polish site Bankier.pl and - thank our cyber overlords for Google Translate - in it Adam Kiciński, president and joint CEO and CFO Piotr Nielubowicz revealed just how dedicated the studio is to its new franchise.

"We're working on three Cyberpunk things - the main game and two more. These are three teams," he said. This could simply mean a multiplayer mode and a smaller, more casual spinoff (like The Witcher 3's Gwent) or DLC but follow up comments from another bigwig suggested it could be a sequel.

(Image credit: CD Projekt RED)

"Our next big project will also be in the Cyberpunk universe, and we're already working on it and treating it as a really big and innovative project for us," added Nielubowicz. With all the time and work that it takes for a game studio to launch a new IP, it makes economic sense that it would be already thinking in terms of a series rather than a one-off game.

Cyberpunk 2077 killed it at E3 2019, and the piece also gave us a sense of when we'll get our next big reveal of the game from Kiciński.

"A strong dose [of information] should be expected at the beginning of next year when the preview will appear. Then industry journalists will already be playing and writing about it."

Cancel all my 2020 appointments.

