Cyberpunk 2077 players "blown away" by the Overdrive Mode

Cyberpunk 2077 players are already blown away by the Overdrive Mode just a day after it first debuted.

Cyberpunk 2077's Overdrive Mode launched yesterday on April 11 for PC players, or rather, PC players with a wildly powerful rig. Players with a supreme graphics card have got the mode that promises film-quality lighting working to show to others, and the entire thing looks really damn impressive in the gameplay clip below.

Night City's never looked so slick and clean, especially when drenched with rain under the blazing neon lights. Adding this new dimension of lighting really makes the bustling areas of Cyberpunk 2077's metropolis hit home, as the lighting looks better than ever before.

If your PC isn't up to scratch to run the full Overdrive Mode, you can activate it temporarily for photo mode. That's how we've got the jaw-dropping shots just below, because Cyberpunk 2077 lets players use path tracing when they're merely rendering one screen to take a photo with.

Again, there's even more impressive shots with path tracing turned on just below. Nvidia previously billed path tracing as the "full ray tracing," with all the bells and whistles turned on, and seeing the character-centric screenshots just below, it's really hard not to agree that this is the future of ray tracing in general.

Even if you haven't got the latest RTX graphics card, Cyberpunk 2077's Overdrive Mode still runs surprisingly well, as evidenced by the gameplay just below. The upgraded lighting really does bring a new dimension to the neon-soaked parts of Night City, piercing through the rain to bounce off V's car.

This is all seriously impressive stuff from developer CD Projekt. Cyberpunk 2077's Overdrive Mode might've just launched for high-end PC users only, but it's clear everyone's pretty dazzled by the new additions. Considering we've seen path tracing make literal trash look great, these new clips shouldn't be a huge surprise.

CD Projek recently confirmed Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty expansion is nearing the end of production, and we'll finally hear more about it later this year in June.