Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty locks you out of its main quest if you fail an early mission, but it's worth doing just for this secret cutscene

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty launches today, and if you're planning on making a return trip to Night City, be cautious, as you can miss out on the expansion's main quest entirely if you mess up an early mission.

Warning: this article contains spoilers for Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty.

Phantom Liberty's second mission, Hole in the Sky, tasks you with getting to President Myers' crashed plane. As pointed out by Twitter user @SynthPotato below, failing to complete your objective means that Myers dies, and you lose access to the rest of Phantom Liberty's main missions. There is an upside to doing this, though, as you'll be treated to a special cutscene featuring Johnny Silverhand.

You can straight up fail Cyberpunk Phantom Liberty's introduction and lose access to the entire DLC's main quest if you choose to ignore the objective and let Myers die with a special cut scene and line delivery from Johnny if you do so! shout out to my brother for driving like… pic.twitter.com/Ih5bkDfDldSeptember 26, 2023 See more

As the video above shows, Silverhand rocks up, looking less than impressed by your efforts. "Your presidential rescue op - miserable failure," he says before adding, "Honestly, though? Good f**king riddance." V then asks what's next, to which Silverhand replies, "We go on living, start by finding us a drink." You will then be notified that you've failed the mission. You're still free to take in the sights of the DLC's new district, Dogtown, but you can kiss the story goodbye.

In our Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty review, we said it's "the culmination of CD Projekt Red's efforts to right the wrongs of a challenging launch, with this premium expansion combining with Update 2.0 for a total revitalization of Night City. This is Cyberpunk 2077 at its best, and with the price of entry this low you've got no excuse not to dive back in."

