Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty goes from RPG to cozy stop-motion animation thanks to one talented fan

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty has been turned into a stop-motion animated short film, kind of.

YouTuber Flurdeh is back again after turning several other well-known games into adorable miniature worlds. Earlier this year, we wrote about Tiny Starfield , which takes the Bethesda RPG and applies a photography technique called tilt-shift to it which gives the game a cozy diorama feel to it.

The creator's latest project is based around Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, and it's somehow made Night City and Dogtown look much more inviting.

You can see what we mean by this above, but essentially, the footage is captured in a way that feels surprisingly wholesome and nostalgic - the sentimental music and warm lighting probably helps. Watching the little people scurry around the cyberpunk-style cities almost feels like watching a Studio Ghibli or Wes Anderson animated film as there's not a lot going in in the scenes, just footage of everyday life in the RPG's various locations.

You really do feel like a fly on the wall just watching the residents of Night City go about their business, a theme that can be found in all of Flurdeh's videos, including in Tiny Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart , Tiny The Last of Us , Tiny Spider-Man: Miles Morales , and many more.

In other Cyberpunk 2077 news, the CD Projekt Red title recently received the 2.1 update, which added a ton of new features, including an immersive metro system and new romantic hangout spots , as well as recreates the sad Keanu meme with Johnny Silverhand .