Cyberpunk 2077 mod lets you manipulate the stock market like a real corpo

A Cyberpunk 2077 mod has given the RPG its first working stock market.

The 'Stock Market and News System' creation was uploaded to NexusMods (opens in new tab)last week. The mod adds a 'Stock Market' option to every in-game PC, letting players peruse 33 stock options and 66 news channels in Night City said to "dynamically react to quests and player action" - meaning certain quests will actually cause stock options to increase or decrease. For example if you complete 'The Heist' mission, Arasaka stock will probably take a bit of a nose dive, although the changing values are never guaranteed.

Even certain actions like killing cops will cause the Night City Police Department's overall stock prices to decrease. Yes, this really is a corporate hellscape in which you can purchase stock in the police. Fair play, modder.

Additionally, the news tab will generate items based on quests completed. The NexusMods entry for the mod doesn't specify what quests and missions might generate news items on a PC, but seasoned Cyberpunk 2077 players will probably have a pretty good idea on which Earth-shattering quest lines might affect the wider city.

