CrossGen Tales #1 brings back four cult favorite titles at Marvel Comics

CrossGen is coming back to Marvel Comics in November, via a collection of reprinted material meant to be an entry point into the world of the cult-favorite comic publisher turned Marvel imprint.

Dubbed CrossGen Tales #1, the giant-sized softcover comic collection will reprint the original first issues of four of the most popular CrossGen titles, including Mystic by Ron Marz and Brandon Peterson; Sigil by Mark Waid, Barbara Kesel, Chuck Dixon, Ben Lai, and Ray Lai; Ruse by Mark Waid and Butch Guice; and Soujourn by Ron Marz, Ian Edgington, and Greg Land.

Marvel describes CrossGen itself as "the 21st century's most innovative imprint," but that's only part of the tale.

Before CrossGen Entertainment was purchased by the Walt Disney Company and relaunched around 2011 as a Marvel imprint following Disney's purchase of Marvel, it was a business-oriented independent comic publisher launched in the late '90s by a Florida investor named Marc Alessi.

CrossGen gained a cult following, partially thanks to its early adoption of the idea of webcomics, allowing subscribers to read CrossGen titles via web browser - an innovation that was basically unheard of in the early '00s.

Following a series of behind-the-scenes controversies, CrossGen Entertainment went into bankruptcy before being acquired by the Walt Disney Company, leading to its eventual short-lives relaunch as a Marvel Comics imprint.

"In Ruse (2001) #1, Detective Simon Archer and his assistant Emma Bishop face magic and mystery on the Victorian-esque planet Arcadia!" reads Marvel's solicitation text for the CrossGen Tales collection. "In Mystic (2000) #1, meet sisters Genevieve and Giselle — one is a sorceress, one is a socialite, but their destinies are about to be transformed!"

"In Sigil (2000) #1, a planetary union is locked in a centuries-long war with the starfaring Saurians!" the solicitation continues. "And in Sojourn (2001) #1, the archer Arwyn and her allies fight for survival in the shadow of the undead dictator Mordath! But who are the Sigil-Bearers who unite these four stories?"

CrossGen Tales #1 goes on sale November 2, with a cover from Paco Medina.

CrossGen may have been more fantasy and sci-fi oriented, but some of the best non-Marvel/DC superhero universes were also bought up by the 'Big Two' over the years.