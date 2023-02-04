CrossfireX to shut down less than two years after launch

Smilegate has confirmed CrossfireX - the Xbox port of PC shooter Crossfire - will shut down on May 18.

The developer did not say why the game was being shut down in the main statement, but the updated FAQ admitted that "while our team worked hard to push out numerous content updates including fixes, new maps, modes, and in-game events, the game was ultimately not where it needed to be".

"It is with the deepest regret that we are informing you of our decision to end support for CrossfireX on May 18, 2023. Since the launch of the game, we have worked tirelessly to bring it to a point where we can all be proud, and throughout it all we have had the honor and pleasure of supporting our players," Smilegate said in a brief statement (opens in new tab).

"Coming to this decision was not easy, however, we can proudly say that our players have been amazingly active, passionate and enthusiastic in working with us to create a game that would be fun and enjoyable by all. We want to thank each and every one of our players for playing CrossfireX and being a part of this journey with us."

Consequently, all Xbox Store sales have already been halted, and there will be no additional content like maps or modes added between now and when the game goes dark in May.

If players have made any purchases in the last 14 days (as of February 3), they may be eligible for a refund - although you'll have to request it manually (opens in new tab).

Whilst not mentioned in the main statement, the game's FAQ page also reports that players will not be able to play Remedy's single-player campaign after May, either.

The shop will remain open until the servers close to "allow users to spend any remaining currency" but you won't be able to buy additional in-game credit CFP/GP.

CrossfireX was officially released on February 10, 2022, but it wasn't the smoothest of launches. Straight out of the gate, it was reported that the CrossfireX campaign was unavailable for Game Pass members on launch (opens in new tab), which led to Xbox Support releasing a tweet reassuring expectant players that the team at Xbox is looking into how to resolve the issue.

Only a year ago, executive producer, Sooro "Mr Boo" Boo shared a lengthy developer update (opens in new tab), apologizing for the current state of the game and outlining plans on how the team hoped to fix it.