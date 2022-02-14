CrossfireX producer apologizes for the state of the game following Game Pass issues

The executive producer of CrossfireX has released a lengthy developer update apologizing for the current state of the game and explaining how the team plans to fix it.

Sooro Boo - aka 'Mr. Boo' as they are affectionately known by fans - shared in the developer update : "It’s clear that we have inadvertently disappointed many of our players and fans that have stuck with us for a long time." The post continues, "you mean everything to us and I felt that you deserved more than just a simple patch note, which is why I wanted to take this opportunity to personally apologize for the current state of the game."

Further down in the post, Boo addresses issues players are currently being faced with such as the controller sensitivity issues, balance improvements for the "Boogieman" match type, and aiming issues with the CAR-4 rifle. The developer also explains how this is happening and what the team is doing to resolve the issue for players.

If you weren’t aware, CrossfireX was officially released on February 10, 2022 however it hasn’t been the smoothest of journeys for players or the developer. Straight out of the gate it was reported that the CrossfireX campaign was unavailable for Game Pass members on launch , which lead to Xbox Support releasing a tweet reassuring expectant players that the team at Xbox is looking into how to resolve the issue.

Boo’s apology ends with: "There will always be bugs and various issues when it comes to video games, but we felt that CrossfireX’s current issues had to do more with the core fundamentals of the game and that it felt like we’ve betrayed the trust of our players." Before continuing with, "there is simply no excuse for this, which is why I wanted to make a personal apology and explain exactly what the issues are and how we plan to overcome them.”

"We will continue to be transparent and engage with you, our valued players, and hope to regain your trust again," the producer ends the apology with.