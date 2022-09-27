Creepshow #2 spotlights a damned tree and an obsessive fan

Skybound's five-issue Creepshow limited series continues in October with issue #2, featuring two spooky new stories by new creative teams.

The first story, by David Lapham and Maria Lapham, with colors by Trish Mulvihill and letters by Pat Brosseau, is about a tree and a girl. But as with any Creepshow tale, it isn't that simple - or nice. The tree's roots grow so deep they extend straight into Hell, and the girl who sits beneath the tree is in someway affected by the tree's flirtation with damnation.

The second story, written by Steve Foxe and drawn/colored by Erica Henderson, with letters by Brosseau, tells the tale of (fictional) legendary comics creator Sal Medina, and the fan whose dedication pushed them too far...

Creepshow #2 will feature cover art by Chris Burnham, Sebastian Fiumara, and Vance Kelly. Newsarama can reveal a first look at the issue below.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Skybound ) (Image credit: Skybound ) (Image credit: Skybound ) (Image credit: Skybound ) (Image credit: Skybound ) (Image credit: Skybound ) (Image credit: Skybound ) (Image credit: Skybound )

Skybound's Creepshow anthology comics series is based on the Shudder TV series produced and licensed by Cartel Entertainment, which continues the 1982 movie of the same name and ignores its sequels. The 1982 Creepshow was created by George A. Romero and Stephen King, and adapted for Shudder by Greg Nicotero in 2019.

The show currently has 17 regular episodes - each featuring two stories apiece, as is the Creepshow way - as well as two specials under its belt following the conclusion of season 3. Creepshow Season 4 is slated to debut in 2023, but the comics anthology is a great stopover until the series returns.

Creepshow #2 will be available October 26.

Some of the best horror comics of all time take inspiration from Creepshow.