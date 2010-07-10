Crackdown 2 video achievement guide

Pacific City is full of all kinds of challenges. While known for its green addiction creating orbs, the city has plenty more for the achievement hunter to gain. Below we have compiled a list of all the achievements as well as added videos to show you some of the ways these can be ...achieved. har har.

For the most part, the storyline achievements don’t need much explanation as well as the races and stunt challenge achievements. For all the rest of the Achievements, we dive right in and show you the in’s and out’s of each.

25 Ways to Die

Gamerpoints: 10

Find 25 unique ways to destroy your cloned body.

There are 25 unique ways to be killed. These are in relation mostly to which weapon kills you as well as thecharacter you are killed by. Check the list for the specific requirements:

Killed by Scrounger

Killed by any cell

Killed by any peacekeeper

Killed by Agent Reaper

Killed by Reaper

Killed by Pounder

Killed by Heavy armor Cell

Shot with bullet

Shot with harpoon

Blown up by rocket

Blown up by proximity mine

Blown up by exploding object

Blown up by Quacker

Shot in the head

Shot/blown up by chopper weapon

Shot/blown up by a turret weapon

Blown up by grenade/ satchel charge

Hit by player ground strike

Hit by player with held eapon

Hit by hand to hand melee

Hit by thrown object

Hit by the Ground (Falling)

Killed while in a vehicle

Hit by vehicle

Hit by chopper Blades

All Under Control

Gamerpoints: 20

Secure all Tactical Locations within one Cell stronghold, alone or with another Agent.

You will need to take over all three of the tactical locations within one Cell Stronghold. Once all three are taken over, the Agency will set up shop there and you will get the achievement.

Big Bang

Gamerpoints: 20

Oversee the deployment and successful detonation of a Beacon, alone or with another Agent.

This achievement you’ll get playing through the story. When you set off the first Beacon under the city, the achievement will pop.

Bomberman

Gamerpoints: 10

Create 30 explosions in 60 seconds.

The quickest and easiest way to grab this achievement is to find a place where there are a ton of barrels and other things that go boom around. Usually the Freak lairs and the Cell hideouts will have plenty scattered about. Use grenades to take out some while shooting others. A minute is plenty of time to nab 30 barrels.

Car Jump

Gamerpoints: 10

Leap from one fast moving vehicle to another.

For this achievement, it says to jump from one fast moving vehicle to another. What constitutes “fast” really isn’t known. As you can see from the video, the van wasn’t really hauling ass at all. I did this previous times before and the cars I leapt from and to were going much faster but the achievement never popped. Not sure what the deal is to tell you the truth.

Chopper Stomper

Gamerpoints: 10

Leap from an airborne Agency helicopter and using a Ground Strike, kill at least one enemy.

This is definitely one of the easier cheevos to be found in the game. Grab the chopper from Agency Island and head on over to a group of Freaks. Jump out – watching you don’t jump into the helicopter blades- and press B on your way down. As long as you land somewhat close to an enemy, you’ll get it.

City Glider

Gamerpoints: 10

Wingsuit glide through the airspace of all islands in Pacific City without touching down.

Take a chopper up as high as you can and hop out. Use the wingsuit and use the swoops – diving and rising – to keep your flight time longer. Head over each island on the map and grab your 10 points.

Closed Book

Gamerpoints: 20

Collect and listen to every Audio Log in Pacific City.

Collect all 52 of the Audio Logs that are scattered about the city. Yep, each and every single one. Check out our Audio Log guide right here!

