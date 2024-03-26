Cozy Lord of the Rings game from the movies' SFX designer finally gets a trailer "soon," but here's another glimpse for now

The developer of cozy Lord of the Rings game, Tales of the Shire, has shared another glimpse into the upcoming game and promised a "trailer coming soon."

Developer Wētā Workshop has shared another sneak peek of its Lord of the Rings game. This comes just days after the studio shared a first look at Tales of the Shire's artwork - which featured several Hobbits living their best lives by fishing, foraging, and having picnics. There's still a lot to learn about this game, but judging by what we've seen so far, it seems to be a cozy Hobbit life sim.

In the latest video shared by the developer, you don't learn anything new about Tales of the Shire. The clip is only seven seconds long and just shows a very peaceful corner of what seems to be Hobbiton. There are no characters to spot and just a waterfall to focus on. As we said, there's not much to go off here, but the two teasers must mean that Wētā Workshop is gearing up for a full reveal very soon.

“In a hole in the ground there lived a Hobbit”.#TalesoftheShire trailer coming soon... " pic.twitter.com/CfjWcLUXqYMarch 25, 2024 See more

After the artwork reveal last week, one of Tales of the Shire's developers took to Twitter to share their excitement for the project and told fans that there's "more to come soon." This and the caption above the most recent video must mean that we'll be getting our first proper introduction to the game within the next week or two.

Tales of the Shire was first revealed in September 2023 and was described as a "cozy" and "heartwarming" game with a 2024 release window attached to it. It's unclear what kind of trailer we're in for but here's hoping it reveals more about Tales of the Shire's gameplay, its platforms, and maybe even its full release date.

