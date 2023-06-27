Cover reveal: Alan Wake 2's devs help crack the case

Horror heads rejoice, PLAY #29 is out now! This month's eerie issue is jam-packed with frightning new details on all things Alan Wake 2, including some exclusive behind-the-scenes access at Remedy's Helsinki studio. If scares aren't you thing, we also take a look at the considerably less frightning future of PS5 with a huge feature on everything we know about the next few years of Sony's system.

Plus, we take a deep dive into Cyberpunk 2077's exciting new DLC, deliver our first look at Mortal Kombat 1, offer the verdicts on Street Fighter 6, Company of Heroes 3, The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum, and more!

The poetry of fear: Inside Alan Wake 2

(Image credit: Future, Remedy)

Trapped in a waking nightmare forced to write with no hope of escape? It sounds like Alan Wake has found himself locked in PLAY towers on deadline day. For our latest cover feature we go behind the scenes at Remedy's Helsinki studio for the big scoop on this long-awaited survival horror sequel.

We break down our experiences with a brand new demo where we saw new protagonist FBI agent Saga Anderson and her partner Alex Casey in action for the first time. In the same investigative spirit, we also interrogate Sam Lake about the game's enthralling narrative and offer some special insight into the shooting of its iconic live-action cutscenes. If you're a fan of survival horror, this is one feature you won't want to miss.

The future of PS5

(Image credit: Future, Insomniac Games)

Alan Wake 2 isn't the only exciting title on the horizon, however, so we dedicate our second feature to breaking down the exciting vision for the future of PS5 and beyond. We've got details on all the biggest games, including Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Assassin's Creed Mirage, Marathon, and more, alongside some fresh looks at the indies that are exciting us the most.

The games are only part of the PlayStation experience, however, and we also explore the most pressing questions surrounding future Sony hardware. We might not have been able to figure out who the pricey handheld "Project Q" is actually for, but plenty of other insight awaits you within.

Can Phantom Liberty save Cyberpunk 2077?

(Image credit: Future, CD Projekt)

Can the upcoming Phantom Liberty expansion redeem one of 2020's biggest disappointments? We kick off our Insider section with a deep dive into what is already shaping up to become this year's biggest (and maybe best) DLC.

Elsewhere, we have the latest on Sumo Digital's racing battle royale, the star-studded cast of the Alone In The Dark remake, an interview with NDreams' James Shepherd about the creative combat of PSVR2's frenetic shooter Synapse, fresh deets from the front lines of Summer Game Fest, and more.

Mortal Kombat 1 punches ahead in our previews

(Image credit: Future, Warner Bros. Games)

Mortal Kombat is taking us back to where it all began with Mortal Kombat 1, the part sequel, part reboot follow up to the excellent Mortal Kombat 11. For our preview, we chat with the game's art director to discuss the series' unique new direction and get into the nitty-gritty of its exciting new Kameo fighter system.

We also blasphemed our way through the sinfully stylish Metroidvania sequel Blasphemous 2, enjoyed a more peaceful take on the apocalypse in Saltsea Chronicles, checked in with Final Fantasy XVI for one last look before our full review, and much more.

Reviews: Street Fighter 6 makes a splash

(Image credit: Future, Capcom)

It's been a great month for fighting games and Street Fighter 6 is already making a splash. In our review, we loved its colourful visuals, intruiging story mode, and excellent accessibility features.

We also deliver the final verdict on The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum (spoiler alert: it's not good), the similarily dissapointing PS5 port of Company of Heroes 3, indies like Fights In Tight Space and Skatebird, plus much more. If it's landing on PS5, chances are we've got something to say about it inside.

Retrostation: The Order 1886 bites back

(Image credit: Future, Sony Interactive Entertainment)

As always, we round off this issue with a blast from the past in RetroStation. This month we take another look at The Order 1886 to discuss whether this controversial werewolf-slaying PS4 exclusive deserves all the hate.

Plus, we collected your thoughts on Doom 3 over on social media, defended Mass Effect's most boring character, and charted a brief history of romance in video games. Find all this plus extra retro goodness inside.

(Image credit: Future, Remedy)

