Psylocke and Quentin Quire will have to work together to save a young mutant in X-Men #5

Marvel's big line wide X-Men relaunch is well underway with the core X-Men title now several issues in. Now, with the new X-Men team well established, two of its edgiest members are teaming up for an adventure that delves into the dangerous psyche of an unstable mutant.

In X-Men #5, psychic mutants Psylocke and Quentin Quire/Kid Omega will venture into the mind of an unnamed mutant on a rescue mission. But will their clashing personalities mesh long enough to get through it?

We've got a preview of interior pages from X-Men #5 by writer Jed MacKay, artist Ryan Stegman, inker JP Mayer, colorist Marte Gracia, and letterer Clayton Cowles, showing the start of the mission ‐ and the tension that exists between Psylocke and Quentin Quire.

Check it out:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"While the X-Men engage the social-media sociopath Upstarts, Kid Omega and Psylocke dive deep into the mind of a troubled mutant," reads Marvel's official description of X-Men #5. "Silence: Psychic Rescue in Progress! But Quentin Quire has never been good at keeping his mouth shut…"

The current core X-Men team is stationed in a former Sentinel factory located in Alaska, Cyclops' home state. They're currently headed toward a confrontation with a newly reformed version of the Upstarts, a villainous mutant team who are now killing other mutants live on social media.

The other two main titles of the new X-Men line are Uncanny X-Men and Exceptional X-Men, which each feature their own teams set in different locations. Marvel has also launched and announced numerous other spin-off titles.

X-Men #5 goes on sale September 2 from Marvel Comics.

Stay up to date on all the new X-Men comics Marvel has planned for release.