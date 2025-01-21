Legendary writer Chris Claremont returns for a new X-Men comic that sends Wolverine and Kitty Pryde to Japan

There are few writers as synonymous with the X-Men as Chris Claremont, whose initial run with the team lasted 16 years. In the decades since, he's returned from time to time, and now, Claremont is back again alongside artist Damian Couceiro with a story that teams up Wolverine and Kitty Pryde.

Set in the era in which Kitty was Logan's protege, the series picks up threads from the original Kitty Pryde and Wolverine limited series of the '80s - even using the quite similar title Wolverine and Kitty Pryde for the new limited series.

Back in the original Kitty Pryde and Wolverine title, the pair faced off against the demonic ninja warrior Ogun, who has gone on to become an archenemy for Kitty in particular. The new Wolverine and Kitty Pryde title sends the pair to Japan on a visit to Wolverine's ex-paramour Mariko Yashida, with a ninja adventure unfolding around them.

Here's a gallery of covers for Wolverine and Kitty Pryde #1, including the main cover by the legendary Alan Davis, and variants by Adi Granov, Marcus To, and Rickie Yagawa:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"When Kitty Pryde nearly lost her soul to Ogun during her journey to Japan, Logan was there to keep the youngest X-Man on the path to good. But as a mysterious force threatens their lives while staying with Mariko Yashida, it’s going to take all of their combined mutant, ninja and fighting skills to protect those they love!" reads Marvel's official description of Wolverine and Kitty Pryde #1. "An all-new adventure that at last tells the full story of the duo’s journey in Japan before returning to the X-Men and the heartbreak, trials and tribulations that made the characters who they are today."

Claremont has written a number of similar flashback stories in recent years that expand on and add to some of the biggest moments from his classic X-Men run, with a particular focus on Wolverine, who became one of Claremont's signature characters within the X-Men.

"It's really great returning to this arc, especially since it's being presented by a wonderful artist, Damian Couceiro!" Claremont says in the announcement. "It's the story of what happens between the end of the original Kitty Pryde and Wolverine mini-series and Logan and Pryde's return home to rejoin the X-Men. Five issues, more than a single story, complete with surprises galore!"

Wolverine and Kitty Pryde #1 goes on sale April 30.

Chris Claremont has written some of the best X-Men comics of all time.