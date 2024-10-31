The Ultimate versions of Wolverine and Nick Fury make their official debut in next month's Ultimate Universe: One Year In special

We're coming up to the one year anniversary of Marvel's new Ultimate Universe and if you've been following the various comics then you'll know that means we're well past the halfway point of the core series' countdown until the return of the evil Maker...

Now, in a new one-shot to be published in December, we get a hint at what this rapidly-looming future might look like, with a glimpse behind the scenes of the Maker's Council and how they are planning for the villain's imminent return. Perhaps more excitingly, however, the issue also offers us our first looks at both the Ultimate Nick Fury and Ultimate Wolverine.

We've got a preview of the new issue, from writer Deniz Camp, artist Jonas Scharf, and colorist Mattia Iacono, in the gallery below.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"With Ultimate Universe: One Year In, my goals were simple: Create an entryway for new readers into the Ultimate Universe; reward longtime readers, especially those who have wanted more connective tissue between the Ultimate books; AND set the stage for the next year of stories, as we build towards the return of the Maker," said Deniz Camp in a statement about the new book. "All this while telling a complete and satisfying one-issue story from the bad guys' point of view! It's going to be dark, it's going to be kind of cruel, and, thanks to Jonas Scharf, it's going to be beautiful."

The issue is being released with a slew of cool variant covers, including one by Frank Miller in what is becoming his now familiar and distinctive late style, and one from Ultimate X-Men writer and artist Peach Momoko featuring Spider-Man.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

You can check them all out in the gallery above, from left to right: Rafael Albuquerque's main cover, Josemaria Casanovas's connecting cover, which will run across all Ultimate titles, and variants from Frank Miller, Stefano Caselli, Marco Checchetto, Peach Momoko, Dike Ruan, and a spoiler variant from Alessandro Cappuccio featuring Ultimate Wolverine's first appearance.

Ultimate Universe: One Year In #1 is published by Marvel Comics on December 11.

Comic deals, prizes and latest news Get the best comic news, insights, opinions, analysis and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Check out our guide to the best Fantastic Four comics of all time.