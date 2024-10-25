Star Wars: Legacy of Vader explores the period between The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker with an "angry, frustrated… dangerous" Kylo Ren

Marvel wrapped up many of its ongoing Star Wars comics recently, but they're far from done with the galaxy far, far away... As well as the recently announced Battle of Jakku trilogy and the new Star Wars: Jedi Knights series, Marvel has now announced Legacy of Vader – an ongoing series from the team of writer Charles Soule and artist Luke Ross.

Legacy of Vader is set in the largely unexplored gap between the Skywalker saga's final two films, The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker. Kylo Ren has killed Supreme Leader Snoke and seized control of the First Order, but all is not well with Ben Solo – he's still reckoning with his defeat at the hands of Luke Skywalker, and his mysterious connection to Rey. According to Marvel, the new series "takes him down a deadly path to discover the truth about his grandfather’s life. From Mustafar to Tattooine, these are the thrilling adventures that enabled Kylo to confront his inner turmoil and meet his destiny!"

Here's some of Luke Ross's interior art from the first issue...

"When fans talk to me about my Star Wars work, two of my Marvel comic runs come up more than almost anything else: my 2017 run on Darth Vader with Giuseppe Camuncoli and my 2019 series The Rise of Kylo Ren with Will Sliney," Soule revealed to StarWars.com in an interview.

"I think both of those worked so well in part because they were set in parts of the Star Wars timeline full of unanswered questions about characters the audience really loves. This new series is not just a combination of those two books, but also a chance to explore an extremely rich section of the timeline that's almost entirely open: Kylo Ren's time as Supreme Leader of the First Order between Episode VIII and Episode IX. It's one of the coolest series I've ever worked on, and I am very thrilled that I get to keep following my own path through the Star Wars galaxy with an amazing book like this." He also added that Kylo Ren in this book is "deeply unstable, angry, frustrated... dangerous."

Here's Derrick Chew's main cover and a variant by Annie Wu.

"DARTH VADER'S SHADOW EXTENDS INTO THE RISE OF THE FIRST ORDER!" reads Marvel's synopsis for the first issue. "Kylo's dark obsession leads him to Mustafar. What secrets does Fortress Vader hold for the young tyrant? And what face from the past will guide him on his quest?"

Star Wars: The Legacy of Vader #1 is published by Marvel Comics on February 5, 2025.

