Gwen Stacy and Loki team-up for a cosmic adventure in Spider-Gwen: The Ghost Spider #12

News
By
published

Check out an early look at interior pages from Spider-Gwen: The Ghost-Spider #9

Spider-Gwen: The Ghost-Spider #12
(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Spider-Gwen is no stranger to traveling between worlds, having originated in her own home reality of Earth-65 before coming to the core Earth-616 Marvel reality. And now she's on a new cosmic adventure with Loki in Spider-Gwen: The Ghost-Spider #12, and we've got an advanced look at some unlettered interior pages.

In the advance preview pages for Spider-Gwen: The Ghost-Spider #12 by writer Stephanie Phillips, artist Von Randall, and colorist Matt Milla, Gwen dons a space-suit as Loki takes her on an adventure across the Marvel Universe.

Check it out, along with the retro-inspired cover for the issue by artist Mark Brooks:

Image 1 of 4
Spider-Gwen: The Ghost-Spider #12
(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"GWEN BEYOND!" reads Marvel's official description of Spider-Gwen: The Ghost-Spider #12. "We now know the secret behind Gwen's strange new power and why she left her home dimension behind…but what does all that have to do with Loki taking her on a journey across the stars? And what are Loki's true intentions for her?"

Spider-Gwen is of course the Gwen Stacy of Earth-65, who got spider powers instead of Peter Parker in her home world, where Peter himself tragically died after becoming the Lizard. She's had a bunch of her own adventures spanning multiple realities before coming home to roost in Earth-616, where she has gone from using the codename Spider-Woman in her home reality to calling herself Ghost Spider to avoid confusion with Jessica Drew, the classic Spider-Woman.

Spider-Gwen gained a following back in the time of the original Spider-Verse story, where her breakout popularity led to her gaining multiple volumes of her own solo title.

Spider-Gwen: The Ghost-Spider #12 goes on sale April 9.

Stay up to date on all the new Spider-Man comics Marvel has planned for release.

George Marston
George Marston

I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Gwen Stacy and Spider-Gwen in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man
First look at Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season 2 reveals a glimpse at both Gwen Stacy and Spider-Gwen as fan-favorite character is confirmed to be joining the cast
Dark Gwenpool slashing someone&#039;s head off
The original Gwen Stacy is coming back as Dark Gwenpool, a violent, Deadpool-esque mercenary with "Weapon-X abilities"
Web of Spider-Verse: New Blood #1
Spider-Hulk, Spider-Prowler, Count Parker, and more are the latest Spider-Man variants as the Spider-Verse and Venomverse prepare to go to war
A shovel sitting by the open grave of Gwen Stacy
Marvel promises "Nothing is sacred" as it teases the resurrection of the original Gwen Stacy, and also a "long-lost loved one" for Jean Grey
Spider-Man reels in pain.
Peter Parker must face the unbearable truth as The 8 Deaths of Spider-Man continues
Hellgate takes down various Spider-people
Amazing Spider-Man #1 will introduce major new Marvel villain Hellgate, Peter Parker's "greatest challenge in the new era"
Latest in Marvel Comics
Spider-Gwen: The Ghost-Spider #12
Gwen Stacy and Loki team-up for a cosmic adventure in Spider-Gwen: The Ghost Spider #12
An alien attacks.
Xenomorphs have taken the island as Alien: Paradiso nears its endgame
Doombot and the Runaways.
4 years after Marvel's Runaways ended, the gang is back – and Doctor Doom is coming for them
Kamala Khan holds Jean Grey&#039;s body in an homage to the cover of Uncanny X-Men #136
45 years after the original Dark Phoenix Saga, Ms. Marvel Kamala Khan will travel back in time to save X-Men history
Doctor Doom facing off with the students of Doom Academy
Doom Academy #5 brings the series to a close with a confrontation between Doctor Doom and his students
Daredevil leaping into action by Chris Samnee
Who is Daredevil? Everything you ever wanted to know about Marvel's Man Without Fear before Daredevil: Born Again
Latest in News
Monster Hunter Wilds Nu Udra Palico
Monster Hunter Wilds players are so obsessed with Palico armor that turns your cute cat into a freaky little octopus that even Capcom is sharing fan art of it
Spider-Gwen: The Ghost-Spider #12
Gwen Stacy and Loki team-up for a cosmic adventure in Spider-Gwen: The Ghost Spider #12
A screenshot shows the cat protagonist of Monster Hunter Puzzles waving a wand while wearing a Cinnamoroll costume.
Monster Hunter gets the collab of the century: Hello Kitty Island Adventure’s resident stalker Cinnamoroll joins Capcom’s puzzle game to stare at you without blinking
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again episode 1 has a heartbreaking and deep-cut Easter egg from the comics
The Sinking City 2
After a years-long battle with its publisher, Ukraine-based studio reveals first gameplay footage of survival horror sequel The Sinking City 2, launches Kickstarter, and hits $100,000 goal in hours
The cast of Thunderbolts
Thunderbolts director says the new Marvel movie is inspired by Toy Story 3: "Can they get out of the trash can together?"
More about marvel comics
An alien attacks.

Xenomorphs have taken the island as Alien: Paradiso nears its endgame
Doombot and the Runaways.

4 years after Marvel's Runaways ended, the gang is back – and Doctor Doom is coming for them
Monster Hunter Wilds Nu Udra Palico

Monster Hunter Wilds players are so obsessed with Palico armor that turns your cute cat into a freaky little octopus that even Capcom is sharing fan art of it
See more latest
Most Popular
Monster Hunter Wilds Nu Udra Palico
Monster Hunter Wilds players are so obsessed with Palico armor that turns your cute cat into a freaky little octopus that even Capcom is sharing fan art of it
The Sinking City 2
After a years-long battle with its publisher, Ukraine-based studio reveals first gameplay footage of survival horror sequel The Sinking City 2, launches Kickstarter, and hits $100,000 goal in hours
A screenshot shows the cat protagonist of Monster Hunter Puzzles waving a wand while wearing a Cinnamoroll costume.
Monster Hunter gets the collab of the century: Hello Kitty Island Adventure’s resident stalker Cinnamoroll joins Capcom’s puzzle game to stare at you without blinking
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again episode 1 has a heartbreaking and deep-cut Easter egg from the comics
An alien attacks.
Xenomorphs have taken the island as Alien: Paradiso nears its endgame
The cast of Thunderbolts
Thunderbolts director says the new Marvel movie is inspired by Toy Story 3: "Can they get out of the trash can together?"
The Last of Us 2
Naughty Dog has done it: it's remastered the PS5 controller with a Last of Us-themed DualSense announcement 24 hours after Neil Druckmann dashed our hopes for The Last of Us 3
Starfield
Bethesda breaks silence as Starfield fans hope for an update: "We have a lot of exciting things planned for the game this year"
Daredevil: Born Again
6 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime, Disney Plus, and more (March 7 - 9)
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows cinematic screenshot
Assassin's Creed Shadows reverses roles to show off Naoe's combat and Yasuke's stealth, and I'm suddenly sold on playing Yasuke like a clumsy Snake in Metal Gear Solid 3