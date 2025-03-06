Gwen Stacy and Loki team-up for a cosmic adventure in Spider-Gwen: The Ghost Spider #12

Spider-Gwen is no stranger to traveling between worlds, having originated in her own home reality of Earth-65 before coming to the core Earth-616 Marvel reality. And now she's on a new cosmic adventure with Loki in Spider-Gwen: The Ghost-Spider #12, and we've got an advanced look at some unlettered interior pages.

In the advance preview pages for Spider-Gwen: The Ghost-Spider #12 by writer Stephanie Phillips, artist Von Randall, and colorist Matt Milla, Gwen dons a space-suit as Loki takes her on an adventure across the Marvel Universe.

Check it out, along with the retro-inspired cover for the issue by artist Mark Brooks:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"GWEN BEYOND!" reads Marvel's official description of Spider-Gwen: The Ghost-Spider #12. "We now know the secret behind Gwen's strange new power and why she left her home dimension behind…but what does all that have to do with Loki taking her on a journey across the stars? And what are Loki's true intentions for her?"

Spider-Gwen is of course the Gwen Stacy of Earth-65, who got spider powers instead of Peter Parker in her home world, where Peter himself tragically died after becoming the Lizard. She's had a bunch of her own adventures spanning multiple realities before coming home to roost in Earth-616, where she has gone from using the codename Spider-Woman in her home reality to calling herself Ghost Spider to avoid confusion with Jessica Drew, the classic Spider-Woman.

Spider-Gwen gained a following back in the time of the original Spider-Verse story, where her breakout popularity led to her gaining multiple volumes of her own solo title.

Spider-Gwen: The Ghost-Spider #12 goes on sale April 9.

