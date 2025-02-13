Red Hulk #4 pits Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross and his allies against an army of Doombots

It's official: Doctor Doom is now the ruler of the world - and Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross has something to say about it, taking the fight to Latveria in the just revealed covers and solicitation text for May's Red Hulk #4.

Along with seizing the mantle of Sorcerer Supreme in summer 2024's Blood Hunt, Doom became ruler of Earth in One World Under Doom #1, immediately enacting some seemingly benevolent policies, while hiding some seriously messed up stuff behind the scenes.

One of those dirty little secrets is his "Think Tank," a group of imprisoned experts in warfare, including Ross, who will become the Red Hulk in his own title once again, breaking out of captivity and rallying against Doom. And in Red Hulk #4 by writer Benjamin Percy and artist Geoff Shaw,, he'll team up with Machine Man and Deathlok in his quest to take down the dictator.

Here's a gallery of covers for Red Hulk #4, including the main cover by series artist Geoff Shaw and variants by Ken Lashley and Jonboy Meyers:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) "ENEMIES OF THE STATE! THUNDERBOLT ROSS, MACHINE MAN and DEATHLOK have escaped DOCTOR DOOM’S THINK TANK!" reads Marvel's official solicitation text for Red Hulk #4. "With DOOMBOTS hunting them down, they discover that Doom has taken over the world! They now know they face a much larger war beyond the border, and RED HULK is ready to fight!" In addition to his own upcoming title, Red Hulk is now appearing in Captain America: Brave New World. Red Hulk #4 goes on sale May 14. Read up on the best Hulk comics of all time. (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)