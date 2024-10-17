Marvel's future Luke Cage, with all the powers of Iron Fist, Hulk, and Sentry, is traveling to the present day Marvel Universe in his own Power Man title

Last year's annual issue of Marvel's Timeless anthology introduced the latest Power Man – a version of Luke Cage who has survived until the far future as the last remaining hero, now imbued with the special abilities of Iron Fist, Sentry, and the Hulk. The one-shot, written by Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing, and drawn by Juann Cabal, ended with the suggestion that Luke was being pulled back in time to Marvel's present day and to new adventures.

As announced at today's Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing panel at New York Comic Con, Kelly and Lanzing, along with artist Bernard Chang, will be steering Cage's continuing story in a new five-issue limited series. Power Man: Timeless does indeed plant our hero in the modern day (where his contemporary self is still mayor of New York) and will pit him against a mysterious new enemy. Here's Andrei Bressan's main cover for the first issue.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Luke Cage adopted the Power Man alias early in his career, with his solo comic being renamed Luke Cage, Power Man starting with #17. The mantle moved to Victor Alvarez in 2010. The Timeless version of the character is a Cage who has lived for centuries past his time and reverted to his former title.

Marvel's official synopsis for the first issue reveals:

"HE IS UNSTOPPABLE. INDESTRUCTIBLE. INCORRUPTIBLE. IMMORTAL.

And utterly alone. He is Power Man. Ripped from the breakout story in Timeless, the god-slaying, Gamma-powered, Iron-Fisted, Sentry from the future Luke Cage arrives in the modern Marvel Universe, only to discover a foe, and a mystery, that will challenge even his incredible abilities! From Timeless scribes Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing and artist Bernard Chang, Power Man is a guided tour of the solar system that only Marvel Comics could provide!"

Power Man: Timeless #1 is published by Marvel Comics in February 2025.

