Meet Power Man, the "last living Marvel super hero" with the powers of Hulk, Sentry, and Iron Fist

Marvel's 2023 Timeless one-shot, its annual anthology issue which sets the stage for some of the biggest storylines to come of the following year, will take a leap forward to a timeline where one surviving hero stands alone against an all-powerful villain who threatens reality itself. And now Marvel has revealed a new cover for Timeless #1 by InHyuk Lee that introduces the so-called "last living Marvel super hero," Power Man, and his villainous rival, the Immortal Moon Knight.

Who is this new future version of Power Man? Is it Luke Cage, the original Power Man? Or maybe his successor to the name, Victor Alvarez? Whoever it is, Marvel states that he wields "the unstable powers of the Sentry, the Hulk, and the Iron Fist."

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

That last bit, the power of the Iron Fist, suggests it could in fact be a far-flung future version of Luke Cage, thanks to his long standing connection to Danny Rand, the classic Iron Fist.

As for his opponent, the Immortal Moon Knight, Marvel calls him "a nightmare borne of StarkTech, the Eternal Machine, and the God of the Moon," and ominously states that "all of Earth bows before his overwhelming power."

This is far from the first version of the "last hero of the Marvel Universe" trope. Several heroes, including Wolverine, Hulk, and Captain America, and even Deadpool and Doctor Doom have filled that role across different timelines.

2023's Timeless #1 itself will be written by Colin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing, with art from Juann Cabal, and goes on sale December 27.

