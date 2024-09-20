Young mutants mourn the death of one of their own in NYX #3

NYX focuses on young mutants forming a community of support in New York City, and now two of those mutants, Anole and Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, are sharing one of the most somber experiences a community can face - the death of one of their own.

After a mutant is killed in the city, Kamala, Anole, and others come together to mourn his passing and share some much needed connection. We've got an early preview of the issue by writers Colin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing, artist Francesco Mortarino, colorist Raúl Angulo, and letterer Joe Sabino showing Anole's journey to the memorial service.

Check out the pages, along with the cover of NYX #3 by artist Sara Pichelli:

"To Anole - Last night, a mutant was killed in Greenpoint. His name was Shay, but he could have been any of us. I hope you'll come to the memorial," reads Marvel's somewhat offbeat description of NYX #3. "We have to show up for each other - or it's gonna be guys like the Truthseekers who decide what happens to mutants in New York City. I know it's different for you. How much you risk just leaving the house every day. And I know you hate all this super-hero stuff. But this is a fight worth fighting. - Kamala"

NYX is a revival of a title from the early '00s that actually introduced X-23/Laura Kinney, the second Wolverine, who is also a part of the current title. Laura also has her own Laura Kinney: Wolverine ongoing title coming later this year.

NYX #3 goes on sale September 25.

