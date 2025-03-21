Meet Gold Tiger, the young Wakandan hero whose origin will be revealed in New Champions #4

News
By published

Here's your first look inside New Champions #4

New Champions #4
(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The New Champions are Marvel's latest incarnation of its team of teen spin-off characters who bear the legacies of popular Marvel heroes. Though most of the New Champions originated as speculative characters designed for variant covers, their current ongoing title has established how many of them actually fit into the Marvel Universe.

The New Champions ongoing series has brought in numerous heroes taken from the variant cover series that gives the comic its name, along with other recently debuted teen heroes from across the Marvel Universe.

Now, in New Champions #4, writer Steve Foxe and artists Ivan Fiorelli and Julian Shaw will dig into the backstory of the young Wakandan hero Gold Tiger, with Fiorelli handling the modern day sequences and Shaw jumping in for the flashbacks.

Here's a gallery of interior pages from New Champions #4, along with the issue's cover by Gleb Melnikov:

Image 1 of 5
New Champions #4
(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"ORIGIN OF GOLD TIGER! Who is the cheerful young Wakandan with the Midas touch? And how did she link up with the New Champions?" reads Marvel's official description of New Champions #4. "Find out what everyone is talking about with this new hot series!"

Gold Tiger first debuted on the New Champions variant cover of October 2023's Black Panther #5, designed by artist Ernanda Souza. Her look takes some inspiration for Black Panther creator Jack Kirby's original character design when he was still known as Coal Tiger, before he was eventually developed into the hero we know.

Though Gold Tiger doesn't have the power of the Heart-Shaped Herb at her disposal, she does have the ability to transmute elements into gold, a la the classic fable of King Midas and his magical touch.

New Champions #4 goes on sale April 23.

Read all about the best teen superhero teams of all time.

George Marston
George Marston

I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Gold Tiger battles a hoard of zombies.
New Wakandan hero Gold Tiger is the latest to join Marvel's New Champions
White Tiger in Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again - The comic history of the White Tiger, the MCU's newest vigilante
Avengers #23
Black Cat and Kang team up to steal from Earth's Mightiest Heroes in Avengers #23 preview
Ultimate Luke Cage flexing
Ultimates #9 introduces the new Ultimate Luke Cage and Danny Rand, who have been fighting the Maker in the background all along
The New Thunderbolts leaping into action
Marvel's New Thunderbolts* comic steals the MCU's asterisk, and the reason why is just as big of a mystery
Cover of Giant-Size X-Men #1 which resembles the original 1975 version with Kamala Khan added to the team.
Marvel celebrates 50 years since Giant-Size X-Men #1 by sending Ms. Marvel Kamala Khan through time in an event that "redefines mutant history forever"
Latest in Marvel Comics
New Champions #4
Meet Gold Tiger, the young Wakandan hero whose origin will be revealed in New Champions #4
Marvel Rivals: Ignite #1
Marvel Rivals goes manga in a new comic from Peach Momoko and three other Japanese artists that reveals several new in-game costumes
Fantastic Four #30
Thanks to Doctor Doom, Ben Grimm is no longer the Thing and his kids don't even recognize him in Fantastic Four #30
Spider-Man swings into action alongside the Fantastic Four and Ms. Marvel.
Spider-Man and the Fantastic Four team up in a new story from Jay and Silent Bob creator Kevin Smith
Ghost Rider facing down Galactus
Ghost Rider takes on Galactus in the Marvel Universe's most one-sided fist fight this summer
Angela Del Toro as White Tiger in Marvel Comics
Who is Angela in Daredevil: Born Again?
Latest in News
Matt Damon in The Odyssey
Christopher Nolan is "like an indie filmmaker" with a huge budget says The Odyssey star: "He's not doing it by committee"
New Champions #4
Meet Gold Tiger, the young Wakandan hero whose origin will be revealed in New Champions #4
Pokemon TCG Pocket
Pokemon TCG Pocket is getting yet another new expansion as the addition of shinies and Gen 9 Pokemon keep free-to-play players drowning in new cards to collect
Yasuke pets a dog in the hideout in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Assassin's Creed Shadows lets you add dozens of cute animals to your hideout, and all you have to do is pet them
Screenshot of a Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition protagonist with short pink hair and a shocked expression.
Sci-fi JRPG Xenoblade Chronicles X's overpowered combat system is back in Definitive Edition, and it's taken fans mere hours to deal millions of damage in 1 hit: "New Arts are so broken"
Heroes and villains face off in Marvel Rivals key art
Marvel Rivals exec isn't afraid of roster bloat after NetEase promised new heroes every 6 weeks: “There's no limit for the sky. We just throw everything at it”
More about marvel comics
A grizzled Daredevil faces new challenges.

Matt Murdock's powers are failing and he has just 72 hours to solve a deadly mystery in Marvel's new limited series, Daredevil: Cold Day in Hell
Marvel Rivals: Ignite #1

Marvel Rivals goes manga in a new comic from Peach Momoko and three other Japanese artists that reveals several new in-game costumes
Yasuke riding through a village looking for Knowledge in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows

Assassin's Creed Shadows' prologue is the most gripping in franchise history, but I'm fixated on the tiny details
See more latest
Most Popular
Heroes and villains face off in Marvel Rivals key art
Marvel Rivals exec isn't afraid of roster bloat after NetEase promised new heroes every 6 weeks: “There's no limit for the sky. We just throw everything at it”
Screenshot of a Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition protagonist with short pink hair and a shocked expression.
Sci-fi JRPG Xenoblade Chronicles X's overpowered combat system is back in Definitive Edition, and it's taken fans mere hours to deal millions of damage in 1 hit: "New Arts are so broken"
Lenovo Legion Go S with Steam Big Picture Mode on screen with pink and blue lights in backdrop.
Lenovo Legion Go S SteamOS pre-orders are now live, and I'm hoping it's a second wind for the handheld
Pokemon TCG Pocket
Pokemon TCG Pocket is getting yet another new expansion as the addition of shinies and Gen 9 Pokemon keep free-to-play players drowning in new cards to collect
Yasuke pets a dog in the hideout in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Assassin's Creed Shadows lets you add dozens of cute animals to your hideout, and all you have to do is pet them
Dichen Lachman as Gemma in Severance season 2
One Severance season 2 fan theory gives even bleaker meaning to Mark S's Cold Harbor mission
Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 dialogue
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Hans Capon actor wants another sequel, and even though he's already got his own ideas, he thinks "Warhorse will smash it" regardless: "They never get it wrong"
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows protagonist Yasuke
Joining the chorus of positive reviews, Baldur's Gate 3 developer says Assassin's Creed Shadows has the series' best combat "in years"
Girls&#039; Frontline 2 screenshot
I didn’t expect this post-apocalyptic anime RPG to be a cozy game, but a new Girls’ Frontline 2 update is bringing the vibes
Xenomorph in Alien: Earth
Alien: Earth gets "suspenseful" teaser in behind-closed-doors showcase of Noah Hawley’s new sci-fi show