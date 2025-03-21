Meet Gold Tiger, the young Wakandan hero whose origin will be revealed in New Champions #4

The New Champions are Marvel's latest incarnation of its team of teen spin-off characters who bear the legacies of popular Marvel heroes. Though most of the New Champions originated as speculative characters designed for variant covers, their current ongoing title has established how many of them actually fit into the Marvel Universe.

The New Champions ongoing series has brought in numerous heroes taken from the variant cover series that gives the comic its name, along with other recently debuted teen heroes from across the Marvel Universe.

Now, in New Champions #4, writer Steve Foxe and artists Ivan Fiorelli and Julian Shaw will dig into the backstory of the young Wakandan hero Gold Tiger, with Fiorelli handling the modern day sequences and Shaw jumping in for the flashbacks.

Here's a gallery of interior pages from New Champions #4, along with the issue's cover by Gleb Melnikov:

"ORIGIN OF GOLD TIGER! Who is the cheerful young Wakandan with the Midas touch? And how did she link up with the New Champions?" reads Marvel's official description of New Champions #4. "Find out what everyone is talking about with this new hot series!"

Gold Tiger first debuted on the New Champions variant cover of October 2023's Black Panther #5, designed by artist Ernanda Souza. Her look takes some inspiration for Black Panther creator Jack Kirby's original character design when he was still known as Coal Tiger, before he was eventually developed into the hero we know.

Though Gold Tiger doesn't have the power of the Heart-Shaped Herb at her disposal, she does have the ability to transmute elements into gold, a la the classic fable of King Midas and his magical touch.

New Champions #4 goes on sale April 23.

