Jeff the Land Shark fans rejoice - You can get a free Jeff spray when you read the Marvel Rivals digital comic
Marvel Rivals content is also coming to the Marvel Multiverse RPG with new characters, a new map, and more
Marvel Rivals is a smash-hit, taking the competitive gaming world by storm with its massive roster of beloved heroes and villains and its fast-paced gameplay. And now, Marvel Comics is capitalizing on the popularity of Marvel Rivals with a series of digital-first Infinity Comics focusing on the characters who populate the game as they throw down in the streets of the game's Tokyo 2099 map.
Written by Paul Allor with art by Luca Claretti, the Marvel Rivals Infinity Comic will run for six issues, which will be available exclusively through the Marvel Unlimited app. The app also includes a huge library of classic Marvel Comics along with an ever-evolving line of Infinity Comics that premiere first on Marvel Unlimited.
And if that's not enough incentive for Marvel Rivals players to log in to Marvel Unlimited, subscribers will be able to redeem a code for a special "Unlimited Appetite" spray for Jeff the Land Shark, the adorably divisive Strategist hero who has starred in multiple Infinity Comics himself.
Marvel is also crossing the gaming streams by offering up character sheets for the Marvel Rivals versions of 12 different heroes for use in the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game, along with a game map based on the Yggsgard Marvel Rivals map, and a new tabletop game mode inspired by Rivals' Domination mode. The heroes being adapted include Spider-Man, Hulk, Iron Man, Scarlet Witch, Black Panther, Luna Snow, and more. All that content is available now for free on the Marvel Multiverse RPG site.
The first chapter of the Marvel Rivals Infinity Comic is already available on Marvel Unlimited, with new chapters releasing weekly.
I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)