The Hulk goes full vampire slayer as he smashes his way into Blood Hunt

The Hulk is smashing his way into Marvel's Blood Hunt summer crossover, diving back into the character's early horror roots in the war against vampires in a one-shot from the core Incredible Hulk creative team of writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson and artist Danny Earls.

Hulk started out way back in 1962 as a story that straddled the line of superhero adventure and monster horror, with the horror aspect coming and going over the years. Johnson hasn't shied away from the horror side of the Hulk in his current ongoing Incredible Hulk run, and it's on full display in Hulk: Blood Hunt #1.

You can see for yourselves in this early look at some unlettered interior pages in which a brutal vampire attack on Bruce Banner quickly turns into the Hulk picking up a pair of wooden stakes to strike back.

Check it out:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"WHAT LIES BENEATH! Hulk and Banner's quest to save Charlie's soul leads them through the Old West town of OLD TUCSON, population of one… but the last man in town has a heck of a story to tell," reads Marvel's official description of Hulk: Blood Hunt #1.

"Before the night ends, Hulk and Banner will learn that there's a lot more than meets the eye in Old Tucson, and that there's a lot more under the desert floor than either of them could have guessed. Don't miss this spine-chilling chapter of the BLOOD HUNT event!"

Blood Hunt has cut a gruesome swath across the Marvel Universe, with none other than Blade leading an army of vampires to conquer the Earth. And if that sounds out of character for Blade, rest assured, it seems like he's not exactly himself right now.

Hulk: Blood Hunt #1 goes on sale July 10.

