Doom Academy #5 brings the series to a close with a confrontation between Doctor Doom and his students

Check out an early look at the covers and solicitation text for Doom Academy #5, the final issue of the limited series

Doctor Doom facing off with the students of Doom Academy
(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Doctor Doom is the master of the Marvel Universe having officially conquered the world, and among the many changes he's made is bringing the students of the former Strange Academy under his wing as the Doom Academy, who are now the stars of their own limited series tying into the One World Under Doom status quo.

We've got an early look at the solicitation for Doom Academy #5, the finale of the limited series by writer MacKenzie Cadenhead and artist Pasqual Ferry, along with the main cover for the issue by Pablo Villalobos and a Zoe Laveau-centric variant cover by Woo-Chul Lee, both seen below.

Zoe Laveau sitting on a casket holding a skull

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"JUDGMENT OF DOOM! Zoe and her friends have accidentally brought monsters from the Latverian Fairy Tale Land back to the 616!" reads Marvel's official solicitation text for Doom Academy #5. "But a monster fight is nothing compared to the consequences they’ll face at the hands of DOCTOR DOOM!"

Doctor Doom facing off with the students of Doom Academy

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Doom first took the Strange Academy students under his wing back at the end of 2024's Blood Hunt event, in which he enlisted the students to help him cast the spell that defeated the army of vampires that was attacking the Marvel Universe, and allowed him to seize the mantle of Sorcerer Supreme from Doctor Strange.

Doom has since used his station as Sorcerer Supreme to take over the world, with the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and the rest of Marvel's top heroes on the backfoot without a real plan yet emerging to take him down.

Doom Academy #5 goes on sale June 25.

Doctor Doom tops the list of the best Marvel Comics villains of all time.

