Daredevil drops in on Marvel's most skilled thief in Black Cat #2

Felicia Hardy, the Black Cat, is back in her own ongoing comic. And though her new series has her trying to walk the straight-and-narrow as a crimefighter, she's still about to cross paths with none other than Daredevil in Black Cat #2.

Will he be friend or foe to the Black Cat? It's hard to say, especially since she's been busy making enemies of a whole host of classic Spider-Man villains in her quest to become a true blue superhero.

We've got a preview of some unlettered pages from the issue, showing Felicia coming face-to-face with Matt Murdock, while also doing some of her usual sneaking around, though apparently for good reasons rather than burglary this time.

"FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD…BLACK CAT?! FELICIA HARDY is a changed woman. She's STOPPING robberies instead of planning them," reads Marvel's official description of Black Cat #2. "But all her super heroing is leaving a trail of wronged super villains in her wake. Lizard. Sandman. Tombstone. The list's getting longer by the day. And it's only a matter of time before those nine lives of hers run out…"

The Black Cat has long walked the tightrope between villain and antihero thanks to her rivalry with Spider-Man - and also their mutual attraction. And while she's often had noble intentions behind her heists, she's now trying to reform and go full superhero.

Black Cat #2 is written by G. Willow Wilson with art by Gleb Melnikov and colorist Brian Reber and letters by Joe Caramagna, and a cover by Adam Hughes. The issue goes on sale September 24.

