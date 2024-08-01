Marvel's most unlikely super team is back to clean up the mess left after Blood Hunt in Blood Hunters #1

Marvel's big Blood Hunt summer event may have just come to a close, but the Blood Hunters team that formed during the event is sticking around to stake all the vampires still roaming the Earth even after the failure of their insurrection.

Written by Erica Schultz with art by Robert Gill and colorist Rain Beredo, Blood Hunters #1 has the unlikely team of Dagger (of Cloak and Dagger), Elsa Bloodstone, Yelena Belova/White Widow, Hallow's Eve, reconvening to take down the remaining members of the Blood Coven and their vampire minions who are still standing after the fall of Varnae, the first vampire of the Marvel Universe who led the vampire forces in trying to trap the world in endless night.

But there's a big hitch: Miles Morales is also now a vampire, having been turned by Varnae himself, and he's getting caught up in the Blood Hunters' mission.

We've got an early preview of interior pages from Blood Hunters #1 featuring the eponymous team tracking down the Blood Coven in their lair in New York City, along with the cover by Emanuela Lupacchino.

Here are the pages:

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"DAGGER! ELSA BLOODSTONE! WHITE WIDOW! HALLOWS' EVE! Marvel's newest team takes to the streets to clean up the aftermath of BLOOD HUNT - namely, hunting down the remaining vampires who threaten to spill innocent blood! Including the deadly super-vamps of the BLOODCOVEN!" reads Marvel's officials solicitation text for Blood Hunters #1.

"But when MILES MORALES, A.K.A. SPIDER-MAN, gets caught in the crosshairs…need we say it?! THERE WILL BE BLOOD! Don't miss the beginning of an epic new adventure!"

Comic deals, prizes and latest news Get the best comic news, insights, opinions, analysis and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Blood Hunters #1 goes on sale August 7.

Read all about the best supernatural superheroes of all time.