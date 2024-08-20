Nakama Press is a brand new all-ages manga imprint from Mad Cave Studios

Indie publisher Mad Cave Studios has announced the formation of a new all-ages manga imprint, according to a news story by Popverse. Nakama Press is dedicated to publishing original manga from different countries – the imprint is reportedly planning to release manga, manhwa (Korean manga), manhua (Chinese manga), and manfra (French manga), as well as some licensed titles. It will focus on both indie creators as well as previously established studios, such as Gatchaman creators Tatsunoko Production.

"Our mission with Nakama Press is to connect readers with stories that resonate universally, transcending cultural boundaries," said Mad Cave Studios president Mark Irwin. "We believe in the power of storytelling to bring people together, and Nakama Press is our way of celebrating that through the incredible world of manga and graphic novels."

(Image credit: Nakama Press / Mad Cave Studios)

"We have an amazing team of creators and editors who bring different voices and perspectives to our projects," Irwin continued. "Nakama Press celebrates that and offers readers a rich tapestry of stories that entertain, inspire, and resonate deeply with audiences worldwide."

If you're wondering about the meaning of the name, Nakama (仲間) can be translated to "friend," "colleague," "compatriot," or "comrade."

It's likely that firmer details about the new imprint will be released this Saturday, with Nakama Press senior editor Kristen Simon and Mad Cave director of marketing Allison Pond both appearing on the 'Manga-Inspired Graphic Novels with Mad Cave' panel at the 2024 Anime NYC convention. The panel takes place on Saturday 24 at 6pm in Room 5 of the Javits Center, New York.

Keen to start reading manga? Here are 10 incredible ongoing series you should be reading right now.