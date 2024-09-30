The director of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 celebrates the final chapter of the manga's publication with a cool cast drawing
The long-running manga has just published its final chapter
And so, the end has come... After 271 chapters, Gege Akutami's hit manga Jujutsu Kaisen has just published its final chapter – you can read it for free right now over at the VIZ Media website. The last few chapters have worked as an epilogue to the climactic Shinjuku Showdown arc, and this final instalment brings the action-packed series to a suitably thoughtful conclusion, while still packing in one last fight.
To mark this celebration, Shōta Goshozono, who is directing season 2 of the show's anime adaptation, has released a piece of celebratory art featuring the manga's cast of characters. Check it out below.
Spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 271
So, how does Jujutsu Kaisen end? Well, Chapter 271 sees Yuji, Megumi, and Nobara taking on a simple curse threat that Nobara rightly predicts will be an "easy win." After they've dealt with it, however, it leads Yuji to reflect on the final conversation that he had with Gojo. In that, Gojo tells a surprised Yuji that it's his hope that everyone will continue to grow and move forward, even if "the worst happens" to him. In the spirit of this, Yuji reaches out to the curse urging him to atone and then, one day, come and find them – he's offering a fresh start to a former enemy and a shot at redemption.
We also get a surprising moment with both Sukuna and Mahito in the afterlife – or at least "a passageway for the circulation of souls" as Sukuna puts it. Sukuna reflects on the fact that he could have chosen a different way to live and wonders about the possibility of doing things differently "if there's a next time." It's a nice moment that hints at some growth in Sukuna's character, even if it comes after his death. The final shot of the series is Sukuna's finger, now a harmless ward.
Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 271 is published in this week's edition of Weekly Shōnen Jump and can be read online for free at the VIZ Media website.
