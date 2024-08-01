Fantasy manga Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is finally coming back from its second hiatus of the year

Fantasy manga Frieren: Beyond Journey's End (Sōsō no Frieren) will resume publication after a hiatus that started back in May. This is the story's second hiatus in recent months, as it was also on pause from March to April of this year.

As reported by Anime News Network, translating a post from the official Frieren social media account, creators Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe will resume their story about life after a grand adventure in August 7's combined Weekly Shonen Sunday #37 and #38 from Shogakukan.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End tells the story of elvish wizard Freiren, who embarks on a quest for magical knowledge after 10 years spent fighting and finally defeating the legendary Demon King. The story began publication in Weekly Shonen Sunday back in 2020. So far, Viz has translated 10 volumes of the manga into English, with an 11th volume due out in September.

An anime adaptation of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End premiered in September 2023, skyrocketing Frieren's circulation numbers to 17 million copies worldwide.

There's been a trend of taking scheduled hiatuses for many mangaka working on some of the world's top stories, including Eiichiro Oda's One Piece which is also headed toward its finale.

Many manga creators, who work notoriously long and grueling hours to keep up the pace of their releases, have had scheduled breaks worked into their plans as a matter of course. But the trend has been more noticeable since the death of beloved mangaka Akira Toriyama, creator of Dragon Ball Z, back in March at the young age of 68.

