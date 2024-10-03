Ahead of its return as a monthly comic, the first series of Frank Miller's YA fantasy saga Pandora gets a lavish new hardback collection

Frank Miller is best known for his tough and gritty approach to comics, as seen in all time classics like The Dark Knight Returns, Batman: Year One and his influential run on Daredevil. A couple of years back, however, he published Pandora – a six issue limited series aimed at young adults – through his own Frank Miller Presents imprint. Now Pandora is getting a new collected edition from Abrams ComicArts.

The series was created by Miller with a script from Anthony Maranville and Chris Silvestri, and art from Emma Kubert. Frank Miller's Pandora - Book One collects the first three (of six) issues in hardback, along with new endpapers and concept art by Emma Kubert, six variant covers (including one by Miller himself) and a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the series. You can check out a selection of pages from the book in the gallery below.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Abrams ComicArts) (Image credit: Abrams ComicArts) (Image credit: Abrams ComicArts)

Described by the publishers as "a dark, modern-day fairy tale," Pandora focuses on 15 year old Annabeth, who is "unpopular at school, unhappy at home, and struggling to feel like she belongs." When Annabeth finds a mysterious flower-shaped relic that grants her the ability to change reality, however, she "uses her newfound powers to transform the world around her – and as she does, she sows the seeds of impending chaos in her wake."

This collection of the first volume is well timed, with a second series of Pandora starting in December. Miller, meanwhile, recently revealed that he's working on a new volume of one of his greatest hits, Sin City, which last published an issue in 2000.

Frank Miller's Pandora – Book One is published by Abrams ComicArts and will be in book stores on October 8 and comic shops the following day.

Frank Miller's The Dark Knight Returns is one of the best Batman stories of all time.