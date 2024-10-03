Ahead of its return as a monthly comic, the first series of Frank Miller's YA fantasy saga Pandora gets a lavish new hardback collection
Annabeth can make all her dreams come true – at a cost
Frank Miller is best known for his tough and gritty approach to comics, as seen in all time classics like The Dark Knight Returns, Batman: Year One and his influential run on Daredevil. A couple of years back, however, he published Pandora – a six issue limited series aimed at young adults – through his own Frank Miller Presents imprint. Now Pandora is getting a new collected edition from Abrams ComicArts.
The series was created by Miller with a script from Anthony Maranville and Chris Silvestri, and art from Emma Kubert. Frank Miller's Pandora - Book One collects the first three (of six) issues in hardback, along with new endpapers and concept art by Emma Kubert, six variant covers (including one by Miller himself) and a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the series. You can check out a selection of pages from the book in the gallery below.
Described by the publishers as "a dark, modern-day fairy tale," Pandora focuses on 15 year old Annabeth, who is "unpopular at school, unhappy at home, and struggling to feel like she belongs." When Annabeth finds a mysterious flower-shaped relic that grants her the ability to change reality, however, she "uses her newfound powers to transform the world around her – and as she does, she sows the seeds of impending chaos in her wake."
This collection of the first volume is well timed, with a second series of Pandora starting in December. Miller, meanwhile, recently revealed that he's working on a new volume of one of his greatest hits, Sin City, which last published an issue in 2000.
Frank Miller's Pandora – Book One is published by Abrams ComicArts and will be in book stores on October 8 and comic shops the following day.
Frank Miller's The Dark Knight Returns is one of the best Batman stories of all time.
Comic deals, prizes and latest news
Get the best comic news, insights, opinions, analysis and more!
Will Salmon is the Comics Editor for GamesRadar/Newsarama. He has been writing about comics, film, TV, and music for more than 15 years, which is quite a long time if you stop and think about it. At Future he has previously launched scary movie magazine Horrorville, relaunched Comic Heroes, and has written for every issue of SFX magazine for over a decade. He sometimes feels very old, like Guy Pearce in Prometheus. His music writing has appeared in The Quietus, MOJO, Electronic Sound, Clash, and loads of other places and he runs the micro-label Modern Aviation, which puts out experimental music on cassette tape.