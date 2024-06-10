Frank Miller is working on his first new Sin City comic in nearly 25 years

Frank Miller is working on a new volume of his neo-noir crime comic Sin City that will explore the origins of its setting of Basin City as an old west settlement, according to a new interview with Miller and documentarian Silenn Thomas in Vanity Fair .

In the interview, Miller and Thomas discuss Thomas' upcoming film Frank Miller: American Genius, which takes a frank look at Miller's career, including his struggles with alcohol abuse and subsequent health problems, as well as his recovery and comeback as a comic creator.

When discussing what's next for Miller, Thomas states that the revered writer/artist is working on a new Sin City story, leading to an update on the previously announced Sin City: Blood and Dust which received a single promotional image in 2022 after years of Miller offering tidbits about various Sin City projects that have yet to materialize since around 2015.

There's been little movement on the story since, but Miller is indeed working on the comic.

(Image credit: Frank Miller)

"The beauty is that you're doing a new book of Sin City," Thomas says.

"Yeah, it's a new Sin City - and it's a western. It's back in the beginnings of the city. It's going to be cool," Miller confirms.

"I had been planning on doing a World War II-era Sin City that was going to be called The Homefront. And I may yet do that one," he explains. "Then I thought, 'Why not just pitch it further back to when they had just founded Sin City?' It was like the legendary Dodge City, just a bunch of saloons and prostitutes and people riding through town. So I started playing with that and I ended up drawing a picture of my guy Marv with a mohawk and paint over his face. And that became the beginning of it."

As it turns out, Marv's roots in Sin City go back all the way to the beginning, with Miller explaining that he's a descendant of the Indigenous people who lived in the area where Basin City was colonized.

And rest assured, though he doesn't reveal a potential release date, Miller does have an update about where he's at in the process of creating Sin City: Blood and Dust.

"I've planned out a bunch of pages, done pencil drawings and fussed around with it. It's kind of my pet project."

Miller has been creating Sin City comics off and on since 1991, and also co-directed two Sin City movies alongside director Robert Rodriguez. The last volume of Sin City, Hell and Back, was published from 1999-2000.

Frank Miller's The Dark Knight Returns is one of the best Batman stories of all time.