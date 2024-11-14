DC's Mistress of Magic Zatanna is back on tour in a new comic from Superman and Far Sector artist Jamal Campbell

DC's Mistress of Magic returns in February with a new series written and drawn by acclaimed Far Sector and Superman artist Jamal Campbell, with lettering by Ariana Maher. The six-issue limited series, which is set in the core DC universe, sees the Sorceress Supreme on tour once more, but her plans to get her life back on track are thrown into chaos by the arrival of a new adversary known as The Lady White.

Campbell said of the new book in a statement, "I'm weaving all my appreciation of the character into these pages in order to show and prove what makes Zatanna so magical."

The first issue comes with a main cover by Campbell and a host of variants from Chris Bachalo and Jaime Mendoza, Sozomaika, David Talaski, Saowee, plus an additional variant from Campbell himself.

Image 1 of 6 Jamal Campbell's main cover for Zatanna #1. (Image credit: DC) Chris Bachalo and Jaime Mendoz's variant cover for Zatanna #1. (Image credit: DC) Sozomaika's variant cover for Zatanna #1. (Image credit: DC) Saowee's variant cover for Zatanna #1. (Image credit: DC) David Talaski's variant cover for Zatanna #1 (Image credit: DC) Jamal Campbell's variant cover for Zatanna #1. (Image credit: DC)

"Wonder, mystery, mischief, and fishnets make up the core of a quintessential Zatanna Zatara stage show, and it's high time she returned to the spotlight," Campbell continued. "In her newest DC Comics series, Zatanna is dragged down a rabbit hole of cursed swords, hidden truths, and multiple brushes with death. She'll need all her wits and every spell she can muster in order to make it out the other side in one piece."

Here's a preview of some of Campbell's interior pages from the first issue, along with a character lineup for the new book.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

This is the first headline Zatanna comic set in the mainstream DC universe in quite some time, with the last comic to bear that title ending way back in 2011. Zee has never gone away, featuring prominently in most DC events and crossovers, while also co-headlining books like 2014's Black Canary and Zatanna, and leading 2017's Mystik U. Earlier this year she starred in the Zatanna: Bring Down the House limited series from Mariko Tamaki and Javier Rodríguez, a DC Black Label comic set outside the regular continuity.



Zatanna #1 is published by DC on February 19, 2025.

