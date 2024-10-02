The characters from Star Wars animated show The Bad Batch return for their first ever solo comic

Star Wars animated show The Bad Batch may have wrapped up its third and final season earlier this year, but the missions of Clone Force 99 are not quite over just yet. A new five-issue series from Dark Horse will bring the squad to the fore once again with their first ever solo comic.

Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories: The Bad Batch: Ghost Agents – and yes that is far too many colons for one title – will be written by Michael Moreci, illustrated by Reese Hannigan, inked by Elisabetta D’Amico, colored by Michael Atiyeh, and lettered by Comicraft. The new series finds the clones "on a mission to hunt down the mysterious Separatist ghost agent who executed a daring heist on Coruscant," according to Dark Horse's official synopsis for the first issue. "The thief's trail leads Hunter, Wrecker, Crosshair, and Tech to the seediest corners of the galaxy, a place where kingpins and thugs threaten the clones' mission – and their lives!"

(Image credit: Dark Horse Comics)

Above you can see the main cover for #1 by Valeria "Lux" Favoccia, who is drawing the covers for each issue. Variants from French Carlomagno will also be available for every issue.

"I think everyone who knows my Star Wars work knows I love the Clone Wars," said Moreci in a statement about the new book. "And the Bad Batch is probably my favorite part of that. They're just so cool and unique; they're like 1980s action heroes dropped into the Star Wars universe, and I love that. I'm after that look and feel – it's going to be a lot of fun, and I'm just thrilled to bring more Bad Batch stories to life!"

The comic with all the colons, Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories: The Bad Batch: Ghost Agents #1, is published by Dark Horse Comics on January 15.

