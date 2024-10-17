Mark Millar's "James Bond meets John Wick" action adventure series King of Spies gets a lavish new Library Edition from Dark Horse

Mark Millar and Matteo Scalera's secret agent series King of Spies comes back to print next year in a lavish new Library Edition from Dark Horse.

In the four-issue series, Sir Roland King – a retired super-spy in the mode of James Bond – discovers that he only has six months to live. With that in mind, and a lifetime's worth of guilt at being part of a corrupt regime, he sets his sights on a list of targets to root out before he dies. The only person who can stop him is his estranged son who has a score to settle with his deadly dad.

The new Library Edition of the series is a 152-page 8" x 12.1875" format hardcover that contains the full story, plus a wealth of bonus material including never-before-seen pencils and character design work, with more still to be announced.

(Image credit: Dark Horse Comics)

Along with Millar and Scalera's involvement, King of Spies was colored by Giovanna Niro and lettered by Clem Robins. "I love stories about an old gun-fighter back for one last job and this is the granddaddy of them all," said Millar at the time. "It's so incredibly violent and emotional, but really fun too."

King of Spies was originally published by Image Comics in 2021. Dark Horse picked up the full portfolio of Millarworld titles earlier this year, including the likes of Huck, The Ambassadors, and the currently ongoing Nemesis: Rogue's Gallery.

King of Spies Library Edition is published by Dark Horse in bookstores on July 14 and will be available in comic shops the following day.

