Can't get enough Critical Role? There's a new deluxe hardcover comic with extra material on the way

Fans of Critical Role can never seem to get enough of the beloved RPG podcast, and this December, they'll be able to dig in even deeper to the popular Critical Role comics with a deluxe hardcover edition of the latest CR tale, Critical Role: The Tales of Exandria - Artagan that includes some extra goodies.

The story itself focuses on Artagan the Archfey as he confronts his own reputation in the courts of the fey. Critical Role: The Tales of Exandria - Artagan is written by Sam Maggs with art by Aviv Or, colorist Cris Peter, and letterer Ariana Maher, all of whom have plenty of experience working on previous comics in the series.

Here's a gallery of images with a look at both versions of the collection:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"The powerful and mischievous Archfey Artagan, also known as the Traveler, finally gets his day in court - which is the LAST thing he wanted," reads Dark Horse Comics' official description of Critical Role: The Tales of Exandria - Artagan. "But since he's here, he's happy to tell the Seelie and Unseelie courts how he's graced the material realms with his knowledge and mentorship. But there are witnesses who may have a different take, and the consequences could be dire."

Along with all four issues of the main story, the softcover edition of Critical Role: The Tales of Exandria - Artagan also includes a behind-the-scenes sketchbook and cover gallery. The deluxe hardcover edition includes all of that, plus it comes in foil-stamped slipcase and cover as well as a lithograph art print.

Both versions of the collected edition of Critical Role: The Tales of Exandria - Artagan go on sale December 4.

