After pleading guilty to tax evasion and eating a $70,000 fine, the Apothecary Diaries manga's Nekokurage confirms she will remain the artist on the hit series

The Apothecary Diaries manga artist Nekokurage appears to have confirmed that she will continue to work on the series, in the wake of her recent trial for tax evasion.

In a post on Twitter yesterday translated by Dexerto the artist (real name Erika Ikeda) wrote: "I deeply apologize for the trouble caused by issues related to my taxes. I sincerely reflect on the recent court ruling, and with the support of a trusted tax advisor, I vow to never let this happen again."

As previously reported, the acclaimed mangaka was sentenced in July 2024 to a fine of 11 million Yen (around $70,600) as well as a 10-month prison sentence suspended for three years, meaning that she will avoid serving any prison time given three years of good behavior. Publisher Square Enix was quick to confirm that they would not be cancelling the manga, this version of which is serialized in Japan in the company's Monthly Big Gangan magazine.

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Nekokurage went on to thank her fans for sticking with her and the series, stating, "I am grateful to the readers who still wish to read my work despite this situation and to the people who allowed me to continue drawing. Moving forward, I hope to make amends by continuing to create manga." She added, "I will cherish my work more than ever, and I hope there are still people who will enjoy it."

Nekokurage works on one of two currently ongoing versions of The Apothecary Diaries, written by Natsu Hyuuga. The series' most recent collection, Volume 12, was published last week by Square Enix. The series is based on Hyuuga's original series of light novels, while an anime adaptation wrapped up its first season in March this year. A second anime season is planned for 2025.

The Apothecary Diaries recently made our long list of the best manga of 2023.