A brother and sister are caught in a supernatural war of gods and monsters in new fantasy manga God Tier
It's the latest all-ages manga release from Nakama Press
Two siblings struggle to survive a war between the gods and humanity in a new fantasy manga coming in June from Mad Cave Studios' new all-ages Nakama Press imprint.
In the 144-page first volume of God Tier, from writer Mario B. Long and artist Kuroi, Pablo Costello and his sister Anna find themselves caught between Earthly problems in the form of rival gangs and cops, and more supernatural threats posed by gods and monsters. Mad Cave Studios is describing the new book as delivering "an explosive mix of mythology, gang warfare, and supernatural destruction – all set in a world where gods rule with brutal force."
"I drew inspiration from cult classics like Clash of the Titans, Escape from New York, The Matrix, and Interstellar," said Mario B. Long in a statement about the new series. "The story took shape while I was quarantining in Tokyo during the early days of the COVID pandemic. Like Pablo in God Tier, I was overwhelmed by the chaos unfolding across the world and longed to be reunited with my family. I wanted to reimagine Gods and Monsters through fresh perspectives while weaving in modern social issues."
He went on to praise the work of his collaborators, "Kuroi, Pablo Rey, and the Sakura Phoenix Studio team, who dedicated years to bringing this vision to life. Their talent and commitment mean everything to me. It's an honor to help launch this new era of storytelling with Nakama Press, pushing the boundaries of manga to reach a new generation of readers."
God Tier Vol 1: Prey is published by Mad Cave Studios on June 17.
Eager for more? Here's our pick of the 10 best manga of 2024.
Comic deals, prizes and latest news
Get the best comic news, insights, opinions, analysis and more!
Will Salmon is the Comics Editor for GamesRadar/Newsarama. He has been writing about comics, film, TV, and music for more than 15 years, which is quite a long time if you stop and think about it. At Future he has previously launched scary movie magazine Horrorville, relaunched Comic Heroes, and has written for every issue of SFX magazine for over a decade. He sometimes feels very old, like Guy Pearce in Prometheus. His music writing has appeared in The Quietus, MOJO, Electronic Sound, Clash, and loads of other places and he runs the micro-label Modern Aviation, which puts out experimental music on cassette tape.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Marvel Rivals seems to have fixed its big Vanguard problem, but it may have opened the door to a new issue
Absolute Wonder Woman's new lasso changes everything