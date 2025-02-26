A brother and sister are caught in a supernatural war of gods and monsters in new fantasy manga God Tier

Two siblings struggle to survive a war between the gods and humanity in a new fantasy manga coming in June from Mad Cave Studios' new all-ages Nakama Press imprint.

In the 144-page first volume of God Tier, from writer Mario B. Long and artist Kuroi, Pablo Costello and his sister Anna find themselves caught between Earthly problems in the form of rival gangs and cops, and more supernatural threats posed by gods and monsters. Mad Cave Studios is describing the new book as delivering "an explosive mix of mythology, gang warfare, and supernatural destruction – all set in a world where gods rule with brutal force."

(Image credit: Nakama Press / Mad Cave Studios)

"I drew inspiration from cult classics like Clash of the Titans, Escape from New York, The Matrix, and Interstellar," said Mario B. Long in a statement about the new series. "The story took shape while I was quarantining in Tokyo during the early days of the COVID pandemic. Like Pablo in God Tier, I was overwhelmed by the chaos unfolding across the world and longed to be reunited with my family. I wanted to reimagine Gods and Monsters through fresh perspectives while weaving in modern social issues."

He went on to praise the work of his collaborators, "Kuroi, Pablo Rey, and the Sakura Phoenix Studio team, who dedicated years to bringing this vision to life. Their talent and commitment mean everything to me. It's an honor to help launch this new era of storytelling with Nakama Press, pushing the boundaries of manga to reach a new generation of readers."

God Tier Vol 1: Prey is published by Mad Cave Studios on June 17.

