40 years after they were first published, the original ThunderCats comics are getting a lavish reissue

ThunderCats turns 40 in 2025. Yes, the classic animated series will be celebrating four decades of adventures on Third Earth, as will the original comic book series that launched the very same year from Marvel. That run – created by a talented pool of greats from the era including Jim Mooney, David Michelinie, Gerry Conway, and Tom DeFalco to name just a few – ran to 24 issues and was beloved by fans. The issues have been out of print and hard to find for many years now, however.

Well, no longer... Dynamite (which also currently publishes the new ThunderCats comic) is reprinting all 24 issues in two gorgeous softcover volumes, as well as a lavish oversized hardback, all with fully remastered art. Here's a selection of pages that will give you a hint at just how gorgeous these books are going to be.

The two softcover volumes split the series neatly in half, with Volume 1 including #1-12 and Volume 2 featuring #13-24. The 9x12" oversized hardback, meanwhile, features all 24 issues – and is over 600 pages long! It comes in a choice of two covers: one a reproduction of the classic Thundercats #1 cover from 1985 by Jim Mooney and Brett Breeding, the other a brand new homage piece from writer/artist Declan Shalvey, who scripts the modern series.

As well as the comics themselves, the books will be accompanied by editorial features from editor Mike Carlin, who will be contributing a foreword to the book. Inker Brett Breeding is penning a piece looking back on the early days of the ThunderCats comic. And Larry Kenney – the voice of Lion-O in the cartoon series – has written an article about his time voicing the Lord of the ThunderCats. Kenney will also be signing the hardcover edition, as well as copes of the new series ThunderCats #1 and Cheetara #1.

The BackerKit campaign for the ThunderCats 40th anniversary collections is live right now and currently racing towards its first stretch goal of $100,000, which will see all backers get a free ThunderCats animation mini-print. Further stretch goal rewards are still be confirmed.

