Colin Trevorrow is set to direct an Atlantis movie

Jurassic World helmer Colin Trevorrow is directing a new film based on the fictional lost continent of Atlantis.

According to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), Trevorrow has teamed up with Charmaine DeGraté, a writer and co-executive producer on HBO’s House of the Dragon, who will pen the screenplay. Per THR, the film is "a fantasy adventure based on the fabled advanced civilization that sank and then was lost due to either the elements, ancient gods, or man’s hubris."

Though few plot details have been revealed, we know that the movie has been in development for quite some time at Universal with an original draft of the script written by Alien: Covenant co-writer Dante Harper.

This upcoming project is not to be confused with the live-action Atlantis: The Lost Empire reboot that has been rumored to be in development for some time. The 2001 Disney animated film followed a young explorer (voiced by Michael J, Fox) who accidentally becomes the key to unraveling an ancient mystery when he joins up with a group of daredevil explorers to find the legendary lost empire of Atlantis.

The concept of Atlantis has been visited in films like Journey to the Center of the Earth (and its subsequent reboots and sequels), and is prominently featured in DC's Aquaman movies – but there hasn't been a standalone action flick in quite some time.

